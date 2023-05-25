Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Poseidon Nickel Limited's (ASX:POS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Poseidon Nickel Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of mineral properties in Australia. The AU$126m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$12m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$12m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Poseidon Nickel will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Poseidon Nickel, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$60m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 110% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Poseidon Nickel's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Poseidon Nickel currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

