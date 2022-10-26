U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.87
    -6.24 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,005.93
    +169.19 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.13
    -132.98 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.37
    +12.22 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.76
    +1.44 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.90
    +13.90 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.21 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    +0.0070 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0110
    -0.0970 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0113 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4920
    -1.5250 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,807.41
    +1,322.87 (+6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.86
    +15.28 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.34
    -2.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

POSIGEN HIRES VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT AND NEW MARKETS

·3 min read

NEW ORLEANS, Oct 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, announces the addition of Jordan Winder as Vice President of Product and New Markets. In his new role, Jordan will oversee PosiGen's expansion and growth into new geographic markets as it moves to offer rooftop solar to more states and communities. In addition, he will oversee all pricing, enhancements to customer offerings and hardware selection.

PosiGen logo (PRNewsFoto/PosiGen Solar)
PosiGen logo (PRNewsFoto/PosiGen Solar)

Jordan's career spans over 10 years in the renewable energy sector.  Prior to joining the PosiGen team, Jordan served as Vice President of Product at Sunrun where he oversaw the scaling and optimization of key financial products and hardware solutions including Sunrun's "Brightbox" battery solution. Prior to the company's acquisition by Sunrun, Jordan was Vice President of Product at Vivint Solar. Jordan started his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and later Scotiabank in their Power & Utilities Investment Banking Group.

"Jordan has the experience and drive needed to lead both our geographic expansion into new states and product development into existing markets," said Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "I believe his passion for our mission to provide solar, storage and energy efficiency to more underserved communities will help us accelerate our continued expansion into new markets across the country. We're thrilled to have him join the PosiGen family."

"What attracted me to PosiGen was their ambitious and principled mission," Jordan said. "Providing individuals access to clean, renewable energy through rooftop solar while also serving low-to-moderate income communities, which have historically been underserved by the solar industry, is a compelling opportunity to do good and also serve an overlooked customer segment."

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. To date, the company has served over 22,000 customers. PosiGen's lease program covers the full cost of installing, maintaining, and ensuring the solar system, and provides energy efficiency upgrades with no minimum credit score or minimum income requirement.

About PosiGen:

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education provider for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 22,000 resident customers, over 520 direct employees and also supports more than 150 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. PosiGen's unique services and products makes solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offers individuals, families, and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.PosiGen.com

Media Contact:
Amy Barrios
amy@mmsnola.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/posigen-hires-vice-president-of-product-and-new-markets-301659999.html

SOURCE PosiGen

Recommended Stories

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • 2 Elon Musk Quotes From Tesla's Earnings Call That Investors Should See

    The electric vehicle pioneer's CEO talks the Tesla Semi truck production goal and the energy storage business's powerful growth potential.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • My Top Oil Major Stock to Buy in October

    There are a number of options in the oil major space, but this one mixes income, oil, natural gas, and clean energy in an attractive way.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Waste Management (WM) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Waste Management (WM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Google’s growth rate slows as the tech giant tightens its belt

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Alphabet stock performance on weaker-than-expected earnings showing Google’s slowest growth rate since 2013.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Tech Stock Down 40% You Should Buy in 2023

    The memory market's decline has sent shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) tumbling this year, but one analyst believes that the American semiconductor manufacturer could make a solid comeback in 2023 and deliver healthy gains to investors. With shares of the memory specialist down 40% in 2022 so far, Park believes that Micron stock presents an attractive risk-reward opportunity right now. The Loop Capital analyst acknowledges that the near-term weakness in the semiconductor space along with macroeconomic headwinds could weigh on the likes of Micron.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings and Renewable Energy Stocks Popped Tuesday Afternoon

    Shares of renewable energy stocks were on fire Tuesday as the market digested earnings and interest rates plunged for the first time in a while. A combination of reasonable earnings in the third quarter and slowing inflation is proving to be a positive environment for stocks as investors project what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates. Shares of energy stocks were up across the board on Tuesday, but some of the big movers were ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), jumping as much as 9%; Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), popping 9.7%; and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), rising 14.5%.

  • Apple's Most Important Catalyst Just Got Better

    This key segment could help the tech giant return to meaningful growth sooner than some investors might think.

  • Better Buy: Norwegian Cruise Lines vs. Carnival

    Companies invest in new ships to expand, control costs, and differentiate the experience enough to keep pricing and occupancy rates up. It's a delicate balancing act since pricing too high can lower occupancy levels while pricing too low to win market share can destroy profitability and sink the stock price. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival are in a good position on pricing since there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Apple (AAPL) This Earnings Season?

    Apple (AAPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • I Like Tesla, but I Dare Not Buy the Stock

    Tesla might have done well in the last few years, but investors should think twice before buying the stock today.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Many investors are hesitating before buying stocks. Let's take a closer look at these players to buy -- without any hesitation. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sells treatments in a variety of high-growth areas, including immunology and neuroscience.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.