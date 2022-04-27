U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,203.50
    +33.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,474.00
    +314.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,123.75
    +107.75 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.80
    +8.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.24
    +0.54 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.50
    -7.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.54
    +3.52 (+13.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2594
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8400
    +0.6300 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,012.38
    -1,476.29 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.67
    -36.20 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,421.35
    +35.16 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Positive Displacement Blowers Market to value $3 billion by 2028, Says GMI report

·4 min read

Major positive displacement blowers market participants include Kaeser Kompressoren, Gardener Denver, Busch, Howden Group, Eurus Blowers, Hitachi Ltd., Aerzen, Tuthil Corporation.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The positive displacement blowers market is expected to surpass USD 3 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Rapid growth in the oil & gas sector will surge the market demand. Additionally, the growing demand for blowers in the packaging industry will offer the new growth opportunities.

Positive Displacement Blowers Market
Positive Displacement Blowers Market

The oil & gas industry to exhibit a growth rate of about 5% through 2028 owing to increased demand from countries such as China and India. On the other hand, the U.S., OPEC, Iran & Russia, the world's largest oil & gas producers, are increasing their production due to the ongoing trade rivalry between them, which will accelerate the market size of positive displacement blowers. Technology is rapidly evolving to meet these needs in testing, manufacturing, refining, plumbing, storage, and transportation.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2626

Positive displacement blowers are used to increase the oxygen levels in ponds or water bodies where aqua farming is practiced. The aquaculture industry is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific, particularly in countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, and many others that have a wide coastal area. Positive displacement blowers will directly benefit from developments in the aquaculture industry.

In coal-fired power plants, positive displacement blowers are required for the extraction of slag & ash embedded in boilers. These are also used to clean deposits between coils of superheaters and economizers. The rapid expansion of other power sources will have a positive impact on the product demand in the coming years.

North America positive displacement blowers market size is set to witness around 5.5% CAGR through 2028. The region has a broad industrial base and a pool of potential market opportunities for positive replacement blowers. The product will observe an increase in demand from the water & wastewater treatment industry as more plants come to the U.S. and Canada. In addition, lightweight and durability make them suitable for heavy water purification applications. As a result, positive displacement blowers will see lucrative growth in the region.

Some major findings of the positive displacement blowers market report include:

  • Increasing demand from water & wastewater treatment plants will positively influence revenue generation.

  • The twin lobe segment leads the market in terms of revenue.

  • Rising usage of positive displacement blowers in the packaging industry.

  • Developing trade barriers will hamper the positive displacement blowers market.

  • The industry participants include Kaeser Kompressoren, Gardener Denver, Busch SE, Howden Group, Eurus Blowers, Hitachi Ltd., Aerzen, Tuthil Corporation, and many others.

  • The players are primarily focusing on product innovation, joint venture, and merger & acquisition strategies for the long run.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2626

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Positive displacement blowers market 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2028

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Positive Displacement Blowers Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry landscape, 2018 - 2028

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology landscape

3.5 Pricing trends

3.6 Cost structure analysis

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth driver

3.8.1.1 Rising demand from water and wastewater treatment industry

3.8.1.2 Increasing applications in packaging industry

3.8.1.3 Growing dairy and dairy products production in Asia Pacific

3.8.1.4 Increasing crude oil production in MEA

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Increasing trade barriers

3.8.2.2 High product cost

3.9 Innovation & sustainability

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2021

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/positive-displacement-blowers-market-to-value-3-billion-by-2028-says-gmi-report-301533993.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said it has halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria and will keep the supplies turned off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demand to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket

  • Meta set to report earnings on Wednesday as investors await metaverse payoff

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo examines Facebook parent company Meta's stock ahead of tomorrow's earnings report.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy After Falling 40% From All-Time Highs?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continue to get clobbered. Several worries are conspiring to bring down Nvidia, the semiconductor industry, and tech in general right now: The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike posturing, calls for a slowdown in consumer spending, and a possible reduction in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) needed in cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia faced challenges like this just a few years ago.

  • These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

    DEEP DIVE Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Why Palantir, Okta, and MongoDB Were Plunging Today

    Fears over worse-than-expected inflation caused a sell-off in these top software names, despite good company-level performance.

  • Alphabet (A shares) (GOOGL) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Alphabet (A shares) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)Q1 2022 Earnings CallApr 26, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome, everyone, and thank you for standing by for the Alphabet first quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Tesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Chinese Firm Halts Business; Russia to Stop GasElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter P

  • European stock markets fall as Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

    Gazprom has now confirmed it has turned off the taps to Poland and Bulgaria from Wednesday as they had failed to pay in roubles, saying that supplies will be halted until payment has been made.

  • India's ONGC struggling to move Russian oil to Asia as sanctions bite - sources

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is struggling to find a vessel to ship 700,000 barrels of crude from Russia's Far East, in a growing sign that complex trades involving one of Moscow's biggest partners are being interrupted by Western sanctions, sources say. Several Indian companies including ONGC have stakes in Russian oil and gas assets, and India has been buying more Russian crude since Moscow invaded Ukraine, snapping up the popular Urals crude grade, while other buyers have shunned Russian exports.

  • Why this oil company's earnings hit Warren Buffett like a ton of bricks [video]

    Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer at Smead Capital Management discusses how Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings will impact Berkshire Hathaway and be viewed by Warren Buffett.

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings miss despite in-line revenue

    Google's parent company Alphabet reported first-quarter sales that were roughly in-line with estimates, with the tech giant showing resilience in its key search and YouTube advertising businesses.

  • Dump Buffett as Berkshire’s chairman? That’s exactly what’s wrong with so many shareholder proposals this year

    This coming weekend, Warren Buffett hosts his famed annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) (BRK) shareholders in Omaha, Neb. The event is expected to draw tens of thousands live and a million more online. To paraphrase an old line about General Motors: As goes Berkshire, so goes America. This year is no exception, with Berkshire hosting copycat votes on contentious matters from greenhouse gas emissions to workforce diversity that will certainly fail.

  • U.S. stock futures point to rebound for Wall Street, with Microsoft, Alphabet earnings in focus

    Investors will be watching market reaction to earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet, following the worst day for the Nasdaq Composite since 2020.

  • PayPal hits 52-week lows ahead of its earnings

    PayPal (PYPL) shares hit fresh 52-week lows this week going into the digital payment platform's quarterly results set for release on Wednesday after the close.

  • Cathie Wood Thanks Musk for Twitter Deal Despite Tesla Stock Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, a long-time champion of Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc., thanked him for his purchase of Twitter Inc. -- a move he said would unleash the site’s “tremendous potential.”Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earning

  • Tilray Vs. Curaleaf: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Buy Right Now?

    There’s no doubt, the past year has been a massive disappointment for investors of cannabis stocks. Following Joe Biden’s presidential win and the Dems wrestling control of both houses of Congress, hopes were high that Federal legalization was just around the corner. That, however, hasn’t materialized so far despite overwhelming public support. Side by side with the lack of progress on comprehensive cannabis reform, cannabis stocks’ appeal has waned, and investors have turned away from the secto

  • Boeing Earnings On Tap As Key Suppliers Warn Of New Headwinds

    Boeing earnings for the first quarter are due as key suppliers such as GE warn of new headwinds. Boeing stock remains in a downtrend.