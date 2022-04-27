Positive Displacement Blowers Market to value $3 billion by 2028, Says GMI report

Major positive displacement blowers market participants include Kaeser Kompressoren, Gardener Denver, Busch, Howden Group, Eurus Blowers, Hitachi Ltd., Aerzen, Tuthil Corporation.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The positive displacement blowers market is expected to surpass USD 3 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Rapid growth in the oil & gas sector will surge the market demand. Additionally, the growing demand for blowers in the packaging industry will offer the new growth opportunities.

Positive Displacement Blowers Market

The oil & gas industry to exhibit a growth rate of about 5% through 2028 owing to increased demand from countries such as China and India. On the other hand, the U.S., OPEC, Iran & Russia, the world's largest oil & gas producers, are increasing their production due to the ongoing trade rivalry between them, which will accelerate the market size of positive displacement blowers. Technology is rapidly evolving to meet these needs in testing, manufacturing, refining, plumbing, storage, and transportation.

Positive displacement blowers are used to increase the oxygen levels in ponds or water bodies where aqua farming is practiced. The aquaculture industry is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific, particularly in countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, and many others that have a wide coastal area. Positive displacement blowers will directly benefit from developments in the aquaculture industry.

In coal-fired power plants, positive displacement blowers are required for the extraction of slag & ash embedded in boilers. These are also used to clean deposits between coils of superheaters and economizers. The rapid expansion of other power sources will have a positive impact on the product demand in the coming years.

North America positive displacement blowers market size is set to witness around 5.5% CAGR through 2028. The region has a broad industrial base and a pool of potential market opportunities for positive replacement blowers. The product will observe an increase in demand from the water & wastewater treatment industry as more plants come to the U.S. and Canada. In addition, lightweight and durability make them suitable for heavy water purification applications. As a result, positive displacement blowers will see lucrative growth in the region.

Some major findings of the positive displacement blowers market report include:

Increasing demand from water & wastewater treatment plants will positively influence revenue generation.

The twin lobe segment leads the market in terms of revenue.

Rising usage of positive displacement blowers in the packaging industry.

Developing trade barriers will hamper the positive displacement blowers market.

The industry participants include Kaeser Kompressoren, Gardener Denver, Busch SE, Howden Group, Eurus Blowers, Hitachi Ltd., Aerzen, Tuthil Corporation, and many others.

The players are primarily focusing on product innovation, joint venture, and merger & acquisition strategies for the long run.

