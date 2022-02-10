U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

Positive Displacement Pumps Market to Reach $11.25 Billion by 2027 Driven by the Increasing Number of Industrial Manufacturing Units, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies Profiled in the Positive Displacement Pumps Market are the Weir Group PLC (Scotland), Atlas Copco (Sweden), GRUNDFOS (Denmark), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Sulzer (Switzerland), Xylem (U.S.), SPX FLOW, Inc. (U.S.), Lakeside Equipment Corporation (U.S.), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Dover Corporation (U.S.), Pentair (UK), Tsurumi Pump (Japan)

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global positive displacement pumps market size is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by the end of 2027. Increasing hydrocarbon exploration activities will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Reciprocating Pumps, Rotary Pumps, Peristaltic Pumps), By End-user (Water & Wastewater, Mining, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Food & Beverage, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 6.90 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2027.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/positive-displacement-pumps-pdp-market-102797

Companies Profiled in the Positive Displacement Pumps Market:

  • The Weir Group PLC (Scotland)

  • Atlas Copco (Sweden)

  • GRUNDFOS (Denmark)

  • Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

  • Sulzer (Switzerland)

  • Xylem (U.S.)

  • SPX FLOW, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Lakeside Equipment Corporation (U.S.)

  • Alfa Laval (Sweden)

  • Dover Corporation (U.S.)

  • Pentair (UK)

  • Tsurumi Pump (Japan)

Positive displacements pumps are widely used in applications across diverse industry verticals. They are primarily used to discharge the fluids that are trapped in the discharge pipe. They operate with the help of high pressure and density that moves the fluid within the discharge pipe. The increasing adoption of the product is attributable to the exceptional features that it possesses, specifically operational efficacies. Positive displacement pumps (PDP) are used in extraction of hydrocarbons. The surge in popularity of hydrocarbons and the massive efforts taken to maximize production and extraction of hydrocarbons will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market. The integration of modern concepts and advanced solutions within these devices will contribute to the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/positive-displacement-pumps-pdp-market-102797

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The massive demand for hydrocarbons has led to an increase in energy harnessing and production activities across the world. Companies are looking to capitalize on this by introducing newer products to the market. In March 2019, Alfa Laval announced the launch of a new screw pump under its portfolio of hygienic pumps. The company introduced a new twin screw rotary pump, a production that is able to deliver optimum solids handling capacity. Additionally, the product will offer improved efficacy and performance as well as low suction. The company claims that the product is suitable to be used in diverse industry verticals including food and beverage, dairy, and personal care. Alfa Laval’s latest product will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

6.9%

2027 Value Projection

USD 11.25 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 6.90 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Type, End User, and Geography

Growth Drivers

Rapidly Growing Mining Activities Coupled with Rising Energy Demand Is Set To Boost the Product Demand

Increasing Number of Chemical Processing and Production Facilities Will Augment the Market Growth

Implementation of Advanced Solutions to Effectively Monitor and Operate the Products

Rigid Regulations to Combat Wastewater Contamination Along with Developing Power Generation & Chemical Infrastructure

Pitfalls & Challenges

Precise Operation Conditions Coupled with Need of Additional Equipment for Smooth Operations May Hinder the Industry Growth


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/positive-displacement-pumps-pdp-market-102797

Asia Pacific Likely to Emerge Leading; Increasing Hydrocarbon Exploration Activities Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest market share in the coming years. The increasing number of hydrocarbon exploration activities, owing to the excessive demand for energy and power, will aid the growth of the regional market. Besides, the need for sustainable energy management will also constitute an increase in the regional market size. The presence of several large scale companies in countries such as India, China, and Japan will favor the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 2.09 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market will witness stagnancy in 2019 and 2020 due to the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown in production and manufacturing.

Industry Developments:

  • March 2019 – Alfa Laval announced the launch of a new twin-screw pump under its hygienic pump portfolio. The product can perform easy clean-in-place and fluid transfer operations.

Quick Buy - Positive Displacement Pumps Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102797

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Pump Industry

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Reciprocating Pumps

      • Rotary Pumps

      • Peristaltic Pumps

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Water & Wastewater

      • Mining

      • Oil & Gas

      • Chemicals

      • Power Generation

      • Food & Beverage

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Reciprocating Pumps

      • Rotary Pumps

      • Peristaltic Pumps

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Water & Wastewater

      • Mining

      • Oil & Gas

      • Chemicals

      • Power Generation

      • Food & Beverage

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/positive-displacement-pumps-pdp-market-102797

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Industrial Gases Market Size, Share and COVID-19 impact Analysis, By Gas Type (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Argon, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Coolant, Carbonation, Cryogenic, Cutting & Welding, Laboratory, Air Separation, and Others), By End User (Metallurgy, Healthcare, Chemical, Food and Beverages, Oil & Gas, Power, Pulp and Paper, Electronics, Water Treatment, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

District Cooling Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Electric Chillers, Absorption Chillers, and Others), By End User (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Solar Power Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Solar Photovoltaic {Mono-Si, Thin Film, Multi-Si, and Others}, and Concentrated Solar Power {Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, and Linear Fresnel}), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential and Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Alkaline Battery Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Primary and Secondary), By Size (AA, AAA, 9 Volt, and Others), By Application (Remote Control, Consumer Electronics, Toys & Radios, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Middle East and CIS Power Generator Rental Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA and Above 750 kVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, and Others), By Application (Continuous Load, Standby Load, and Peak Load), By End-user (Telecom, Banking, Mining, Datacenter, Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/positive-displacement-pumps-pdp-market-9927


