Positive Displacement Pumps Market Size Worth $19.2 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.6% CAGR - Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·8 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global positive displacement pumps market growth is driven by technological advancements in pump displacements, increase in the adoption of positive displacement pumps in wastewater treatment and rise in demand for positive displacement pumps in the oil & gas industry.

New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Positive Displacement Pumps Market Size, Share, Report, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – by Product (Reciprocating, Rotary, Others); Application (Oil and Gas, Water Treatment, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Others) and Geography," the global positive displacement pumps market size is expected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2021 to USD 19.2 billion by 2028 to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.


Download Sample PDF Brochure of Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022043/


Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 11.5 billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

USD 19.2 billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

150

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product and Application

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends, and trends, and trends

Companies Covered

Schlumberger Ltd, HERMETIC-Pumpen, Pentair, Baker Hughes, Flowserve, Sulzer, IDEX Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Weir Group, Fristam Pumps

Key Research Capabilities

Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00022043/


Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Schlumberger Ltd, Hermetic-Pumpen, Pentair, Baker Hughes, Flowserve, Sulzer, Idex Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Weir Group, and Fristam Pumps are among the leading players profiled in the positive displacement pumps market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments under positive displacement pumps market are mentioned below:

In March 2022: Atlas Copco announced acquisition of LEWA GmbH and Geveke B.V. Through this acquisition, the company leverages LEWA,s range of diaphragm metering pumps, process pumps and complete metering systems and Geveke’s engineering capability and complete industrial pump solution portfolio.

In January 2021: Atlas Copco announced launch of over thirty heavy duty and high capacity pumps including piston positive displacement pump. This newly launched piston positive displacement pump is specially designed to run dry without the damaging internal components and is ideally suited for wellpoint applications.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00022043/


Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Industry Overview

The positive displacement pumps market has been segmented on the product, application, and geography. Based on the product, the positive displacement pumps market is bifurcated into reciprocating, rotary, and others. Based on application, the positive displacement pumps market is bifurcated into oil and gas, water treatment, chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverages and others. Based on geography, the positive displacement pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

The positive displacement pumps market in north America is growing significantly during 2021–2028. The region comprises of economies such as US, Canada and Mexico. U.S. has the matured oil and gas industry supported by the government initiatives. Moreover, the presence of numerous end-use industries such as oil and gas, power generation and others, increases the demand for the positive displacement pumps and contributes to the growth of the market in North American region.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00022043


Increasing Demand From Various End Use Industry Is Expected To Drive The Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Growth during (2021-2028):

A positive displacement pump is used to move liquid frequently with a set volume through valves. Positive displacement pumps are commonly used for pumping high viscosity fluids such as oil, resins, paints, or foodstuffs, where accurate dosing or high pressure output is required. Positive displacement pumps are one of the most commonly used types of pumps in a wide range of industries for a variety of applications and processes. For example, rotary pumps such as gear pumps are used for pumping high-viscosity fluids in the chemical, food and beverage processing and petrochemical industries; Lobe pumps are used in chemical, food and beverage, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other industries for high sanitation standards; Screw pumps are utilized for fuel transfer, injection, oil processing and production, and irrigation applications. Reciprocating pumps such as diaphragm pumps are used for metering, dispensing, cleaning, spraying, and water treatment operations whereas piston and plunger pumps are used for high-pressure washing and other applications which involves low viscosity fluids. Linear pumps chain and rope pumps are utilized in wells to pump water from the ground to the surface. Thus, different types of the positive displacement pump are used for numerous applications in various industries, which acts as a driving factor for the growth of positive displacement pumps market growth.

The positive displacement pumps market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness impressive growth during 2021–2028. The region comprises developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea; several Southeastern countries; and developed economies such as Australia and Japan. Huge demand for positive displacement pumps from different end-users such as wastewater, power, mining, and chemical industries due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Huge growth in the oil and gas, chemical and electricity industries in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and China boosted the operations in the industries, which has, in turn, increased the demand for the positive displacement pumps in the Asia pacific region.


Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Positive Displacement Pumps Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022043/


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Growth:

The effect of COVID-19 was severe on the sales of positive displacement pumps across the globe. The impact was felt across numerous industries and delayed the process of supply chain activities within the pump manufacturing sector. Governments of countries worldwide imposed lockdowns and restricted movement to curb the spread of the virus. Due to this, a majority of end users lost a significant revenue share in 2020 and 2021. As there were travel restrictions across the world, the pump industry faced service-related problems as service teams were unable to reach locations. Service and maintenance-related issues were met through technological innovations with the advent of Industry 4.0. These features were incorporated into a pump monitoring system, enabling the consumer to evaluate the pump parameters, get on-time production status, live monitoring, scheduled maintenance time, and output. The system also helps transmit the records through a web portal and an interactive mobile app. This is anticipated to drive the pump industry despite the lockdown measures. It is also expected to reduce transportation prices and workforce significantly.



Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Magnetic Drive Pumps Market – The magnetic drive pumps market is expected to grow from US$ 933.25 million in 2021 to US$ 1,584.37 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021–2028.

Centrifugal Pump Market – The centrifugal pump market is projected to reach US$ 36,879.0 million by 2028 from US$ 25,154.3 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Electric Submersible Pump Market – The electrical submersible pump is the submersible pump, which is used for lifting moderate to high volumes of fluids from well.

Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market – The automatic electric vacuum pump is a device that gets the drive from the camshaft that is inside the engine. The fitting of the automotive electric vacuum pump gives an added benefit to the engines, which expand the performance of the vehicle.

Seamlless Centrifugal Pump Market – A pump is a tools which is used to suction or pressure to transfer liquid or gases from one location to another.

Mobile Concrete Pump Market – The mobile concrete pumps are movable concrete pump which are used to transfer liquid concrete in high volume at construction sites. The mobile concrete pumps are either mounted over the trucks or can be mounted on trucks and are taken to the construction site.

Stationary Concrete Pump Market – The stationary concrete pump is a type of concrete pump which can be attached on a trailer and requires rubber or steal houses which need to attached to the outlet of machine.

Automotive Pump Market – Automotive pumps are utilized for transferring automotive fluids in the vehicles. These pumps are mainly used for improving vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

Fuel Pump Market – Fuel pumps are the vital component in the fuel system, the main purpose is to deliver the right fuel quantity to the engine, maintaining optimal pressure between carburetor and engine as well as to prevent fuel from overheating.

Diaphragm Pump Market – Diaphragm pump or membrane pump is a kind of positive displacement pump which utilizes a sequence of responding action of diaphragm and valves to pump fluid.



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/positive-displacement-pumps-market


