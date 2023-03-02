U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.00
    -12.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,772.00
    +79.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,908.75
    -53.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.20
    -7.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.74
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3870
    +0.2700 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,487.55
    +139.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.95
    -5.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,495.69
    -20.84 (-0.08%)
     

Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 12.58 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.90% from 2022-2028; Extensive Usage of PDPs in Water Treatment Applications to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The positive displacement pumps (PDP) market is a dynamic industry constantly evolving to keep up with the latest trends and innovations. Staying current with these changes is essential for market players who want to remain competitive. SkyQuest's latest report is an excellent resource that provides valuable insights into the industry's key growth areas and innovations. By using this report, businesses can understand the market landscape comprehensively, helping them make informed decisions to improve their operations.

Westford, USA,, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific region has established a dominant position in the global positive displacement pumps (PDP) market, with Europe and North America following suit. The increasing demand for wastewater treatment from the refining, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries drives the market's growth. In addition, the surge in population and industrialization has resulted in a rise in the demand for crude oil, which, in turn, has increased the need for positive displacement pumps. Additionally, industries such as marine and textile that rely on water install water treatment systems that use PDPs to improve their operations' reliability, sustainability, and profitability.

According to a recent report by SkyQuest, high-income countries have made significant strides in treating their industrial and municipal wastewater, treating around 71% of the wastewater generated in 2021. However, this ratio drops significantly in upper-middle and lower-middle-income countries, with only 41% and 28% of their wastewater being treated, respectively. In addition, the demand for water treatment plants and positive displacement pumps is expected to rise in developing countries as governments and private organizations recognize the need to address water scarcity and environmental concerns.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/positive-displacement-pumps-pdp-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market"

  • Pages - 271

  • Tables - 68

  • Figures - 67

A positive displacement (PD) pump, also called a constant flow machine, is a type of industrial pump designed to transfer or displace fluid from the inlet pressure section into the discharge pipe or tube. One of the main advantages of PD pumps is that they maintain a constant flow rate of liquid, regardless of back pressure. As a result, PD pumps are commonly used in applications where a consistent flow rate is critical, such as in chemical processing, food, and beverage production, and oil and gas extraction.

Prominent Players in Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market

  • Tsurumi Pump (Japan)

  • Pentair (UK)

  • NETZSCH Pumps & Systems (India)

  • The Weir Group PLC (Scotland)

  • Weir Group (UK)

  • Fristam Pumps KG (GmbH & Co.) (India)

  • Verder International BV (Netherland)

  • Sulzer (Switzerland)

  • Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

  • GRUNDFOS (Denmark)

  • Dover Corporation (U.S.)

  • Atlas Copco (Sweden)

  • SPX FLOW, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Xylem (U.S.)

  • Alfa Laval (Sweden)

  • Lakeside Equipment Corporation (U.S.)

Reciprocating Pumps Segment to Witness Swift Growth Thanks to Rising Application in Oil & Gas and Chemical Processing Projects

In the category of pumps, the reciprocating pumps segment emerged as the dominant force in the positive displacement pumps (PDP) market in 2021. Their popularity can be attributed to their versatile features and wide range of applications. These pumps are specifically designed to provide high-pressure output with accurate metering of pump discharges. Reciprocating pumps are used in a variety of industries and applications. For example, they are commonly used in the oil and gas industry for pumping crude oil and natural gas. In addition, these pumps are also used in the chemical industry for metering and transferring corrosive and viscous fluids.

The Asia Pacific region currently holds the largest positive displacement pumps (PDP) market share. This is due to increased hydrocarbon production to meet the world's rising energy demands. As a result, the industry environment in the region is expected to advance further. However, the region also faces a significant challenge in water scarcity, with around 50% of the affected population residing in India and China. In particular, around 64.72% of China's population resides in urban areas. Therefore, urban wastewater treatment plants play a crucial role in efficiently and effectively treating waste.

Chemical Segment to Drive Tremendous Product Sales owing to PDP's Ability to Handle a Wide Range of Viscosities and Fluids with High Solid Content

The chemical segment is expected to experience substantial growth in the positive displacement pumps (PDP) market between 2022 and 2028 due to the increasing development of chemical plants and the ongoing demand for various chemical products as raw materials for producing other goods. This growth is projected to significantly impact the global economy and create new job opportunities and investment opportunities. In addition, the expanding residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure and the accelerating rate of urban population movement in emerging economies will contribute significantly to the segment's growth.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/positive-displacement-pumps-pdp-market

The offshore operations in the North Sea are on the rise, and as a result, the European industry is predicted to grow steadily. Furthermore, the strict regulations to prevent wastewater discharges have encouraged the industry to seek more innovative solutions for their production processes. As governments and organizations introduce more ambitious power generation goals, the demand for these solutions is expected to increase even further. Additionally, the growing mining operations also play a role in accelerating the uptake of these products.

SkyQuest, a well-known market research company, has just released a comprehensive report on the positive displacement pumps (PDP) market. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, including current market conditions, emerging trends, major players, and new product innovations. Investors can benefit from the insights provided in the report by making informed decisions and identifying high-potential investment opportunities in the market.

Key Developments in the Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market

  • Atlas Copco, a leading sustainable productivity solutions provider, has recently announced the acquisition of LEWA GmbH and Geveke B.V. These strategic acquisitions will enable Atlas Copco to expand its product portfolio and enhance its engineering capabilities in the industrial pump market. The acquisition of LEWA will enable Atlas Copco to provide a wider range of pump solutions to its customers in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical, and pharmaceutical. It also aligns with Atlas Copco's strategic focus on providing sustainable productivity solutions.

  • CDI Energy Products, a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic polymer composites, has unveiled its latest proprietary material designed for use in centrifugal and positive displacement pumps. This new material promises superior performance and durability compared to traditional pump materials, such as metals or ceramics. In addition, the material is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of the pump industry, offering excellent resistance to wear, corrosion, and chemical exposure.

  • Blackmer, a leading manufacturer of positive displacement pumps and compressors, has recently unveiled its MAGNES Series Sliding Vane Magnetic Drive Pumps. These pumps are a major leap forward in sealless magnetic drive technology and offer unparalleled flexibility, functionality, and reliability. The MAGNES Series pumps boast an innovative design incorporating a sliding vane mechanism and a magnetic drive system, resulting in a completely sealless pump. As a result, it eliminates the risk of leaks and environmental hazards associated with traditional pumps that require mechanical seals.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/positive-displacement-pumps-pdp-market

Key Questions Answered in Positive Displacement Pumps (PDP) Market Report

  • What are some effective strategies companies can use to understand better and analyze consumer preferences to drive growth in different sectors and markets?

  • How can companies mitigate the challenges associated with high-growth sectors, such as rapidly changing market conditions?

  • What steps can companies take to proactively identify emerging trends and technologies that could impact their industry?

  • How do government policies and regulations differ across various industries, and what are some best practices for companies to comply with these regulations?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Bunker Fuel Market

Global Biodiesel Market

Global Oil And Gas Fabrication Market

Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market

Global Oilfields Chemicals Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • United Airlines Is Trying to Break Through This One Key Price Barrier

    United Airlines shares have been trading higher since September. The stock is up to the $52 area which has been a barrier to advances in the past. Let's check and see if UAL has the right stuff now for an upside breakout.

  • GM to Axe Hundreds of Jobs. But It’s Not About Cutting Costs.

    General Motors is cutting salaried and executive staff positions, after saying earlier this year that it didn’t plan layoffs. GM (ticker: GM) representatives on Tuesday said the cuts affected a small number of employees and an internal memo said the reductions were related to performance, according to a MarketWatch report. The Detroit News reported that 500 employees would lose their jobs.

  • Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    Retiring at age 65 with $6 million is entirely possible, even for people with quite comfortable lifestyles. Conservative investment and withdrawal plans allow for ample retirement income for most people retiring in those circumstances. At age 65, retirees become eligible … Continue reading → The post Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Laid-off Meta cafeteria workers ask for the same severance as the company’s employees

    The workers and their union supporters plan to rally at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Middle East Producers Cannot Afford To Significantly Hike Oil Prices

    Several Middle East producers hiked their OSPs for March delivery, and as producers remain cautious, so does OPEC

  • ‘Conscious quitting’ is the newest trend sweeping the workplace. Here’s what leaders can do to avoid it

    Move over, quiet quitting. This year, workers who don’t see eye to eye with their employer’s company values aren’t mentally checking out of their jobs—they’re voting with their feet.

  • Target CFO: 'Organized retail crime' contributed to hundreds of millions in lost profits in 2022

    Target feels the sting of organized retail crime.

  • ‘When we retire, we lose a lot.’ How to avoid retirement shock.

    All at once, we lose our sense of purpose, our identity, our community, our structure and our routines.

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • General Motors is cutting hundreds of executive-level jobs in its push to ‘focus on our own efficiency’

    GM is the latest company to double down on an efficiency push as automakers brace for industry-moving changes.

  • Delta pilots ratify new contract, raise 'the bar' for rival airlines

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Pilots at Delta Air Lines have ratified a new contract that includes over $7 billion in cumulative increases in pay and benefits over four years and is widely expected to be a benchmark for contract negotiations at rival carriers. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents Delta's pilots, said on Wednesday that 78% of the carrier's pilots voted in favor of the contract. Both American Airlines and United Airlines have promised an "industry-leading" contract to their pilots.

  • Snowflake plans to hire 1,000-plus workers this year as other tech companies cut

    While other software companies are trimming their workforces, Snowflake Inc. plans to continue hiring. “We view the current hiring market as favorable for Snowflake and we’ll continue to prioritize hiring in product, engineering and sales,” Chief Financial Officer Mike Scarpelli said on the company’s earnings call, according to a FactSet transcript. Snowflake “will not grow our revenue faster unless we see productivity increase in the sales organization, and when we see that increase in productivity, we’ll add more heads there, and we think we’re adding at the appropriate pace based on what we’re seeing in the business today,” Scarpelli added.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 'Unworkable and costly': The SEC recently proposed new rules that could negatively impact millions of retirement savers — here's what they are and how to keep your plans on track

    New rules could make it “harder for families to achieve their financial goals.”

  • Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 55?

    A $4 million nest egg will likely allow you to retire comfortably at age 55. The major challenge will be accumulating that much capital by 55 – about a decade before most people stop working. Other issues include the need to … Continue reading → The post Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.