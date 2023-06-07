Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) share price is down 27% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 3.1%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 14% in the last three years.

The recent uptick of 5.3% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Gen Digital

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Gen Digital share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 53%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Gen Digital's revenue is actually up 19% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Gen Digital in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Gen Digital had a tough year, with a total loss of 25% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 3.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Gen Digital you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

