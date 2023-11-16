Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) shareholders a favorable return over the last three years

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 43% in the last month. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 20% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

While the stock has risen 11% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Although the share price is down over three years, ChoiceOne Financial Services actually managed to grow EPS by 15% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

Given the healthiness of the dividend payments, we doubt that they've concerned the market. It's good to see that ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its revenue over the last three years. If the company can keep growing revenue, there may be an opportunity for investors. You might have to dig deeper to understand the recent share price weakness.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for ChoiceOne Financial Services in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, ChoiceOne Financial Services' TSR for the last 3 years was -10.0%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

ChoiceOne Financial Services shareholders gained a total return of 12% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 3% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ChoiceOne Financial Services that you should be aware of before investing here.

