Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Citigroup (NYSE:C) shareholders a favorable return over the last three years

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 33% in the last quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. After all, the share price is down 17% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 5.6% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Although the share price is down over three years, Citigroup actually managed to grow EPS by 8.6% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 4.6% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating Citigroup further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Citigroup's TSR for the last 3 years was -6.8%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Citigroup provided a TSR of 20% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 3%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Citigroup that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

