Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) shareholders a favorable return over the last three years

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) shareholders, since the share price is down 43% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 22%. But it's up 7.2% in the last week. But this could be related to the strong market, with stocks up around 2.9% in the same time.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$1.6b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Although the share price is down over three years, Agnico Eagle Mines actually managed to grow EPS by 33% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue is actually up 27% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Agnico Eagle Mines further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Agnico Eagle Mines stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Agnico Eagle Mines the TSR over the last 3 years was -37%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Agnico Eagle Mines provided a TSR of 17% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 7% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Agnico Eagle Mines (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

