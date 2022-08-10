U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,180.02
    +57.55 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,231.83
    +457.42 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,706.06
    +212.13 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.45
    +41.56 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.61
    -1.89 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.40
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    +0.23 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0330
    +0.0112 (+1.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7170
    -0.0800 (-2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2225
    +0.0149 (+1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3460
    -2.7700 (-2.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,949.57
    +939.86 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.91
    +31.69 (+5.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.43
    +8.28 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Positive Gravity Survey Results Strengthen Targets at the Silverknife Property, Northern British Columbia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CMC Metals Ltd.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMCXF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging results from the gravity survey on our Silverknife Property in northern British Columbia. The gravity survey was recently completed by McKeown Exploration Services ("MES"), a specialist in gravity surveys, and results interpreted by Dr. Chris Hale and Mr. John Gilliatt of Intelligent Exploration ("IE") who are the Company's geophysical consultants.

Approximately 15.4 line-kilometers of gravity survey were completed in the northern part of the Property to evaluate significant conductors (see Figure 1) identified by the airborne SkyTEM survey (see CMC Press Release of July 13, 2022). A gravity anomaly coincides with the northern conductivity target (Figure 2) and a second, stronger gravity anomaly is centred about 300m farther south (see Figures 2 and 3). Both of these targets are covered by quaternary alluvium so their geophysical anomalies are new discoveries. The survey also identified a local increase in gravity in the vicinity of the historical drilling. IE noted that the deep anomaly in the northern portion of the Silverknife Property is a good drill target and that the coincidence between the gravity and conductivity anomalies north of the Tootsee River is remarkable.

The eastern boundary of the Silverknife Property is approximately 1.1 kilometers from the Silvertip Mine owned by Coeur Mining Inc. ("Couer"). Silvertip is one of the highest-grade underground silver-lead-zinc CRD style mines in the world and is located within the emerging highly prospective Rancheria Silver District that extends from northern British Columbia into south-central Yukon. CMC is actively exploring the Rancheria Silver District for CRD, skarn, and high-grade silver-lead-zinc vein style deposits on its five properties including the flagship Silver Hart Property and Blue Heaven claims in Yukon, and Silverknife, Amy and Rancheria South which are all in close proximity to the SilverTip mine in northern British Columbia.

CMC Metals Ltd., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Press release picture
CMC Metals Ltd., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1: Model Conductivity at Silverknife Property at an elevation of approximately 950 meters (250-350 meters below surface elevation) from the 2021 SkyTEM Survey data.

CMC Metals Ltd., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Press release picture
CMC Metals Ltd., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2: Terrain corrected Bouguer Gravity for the Silverknife property showing a distinct gravity high centered on the conductivity anomaly in the northern part of the Property. A stronger gravity peak is located just south of the Tootsee River.

CMC Metals Ltd., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Press release picture
CMC Metals Ltd., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3: SkyTEM conductivity anomaly (dashed oval) and Bouguer gravity contours on a color grid showing the Total Magnetic Intensity ("TMI"). A peak in TMI indicates either an intrusion or secondary magnetite or pyrrhotite developed in a skarn adjacent to an intrusion. The gravity and conductivity anomalies occur outside the TMI peak in an area where limestone likely occurs at depth.

Recent news by Coeur Mining Inc. on the neighboring Silvertip mine claims to the Company's Silverknife Property and their perspectives on the potential of the Rancheria Silver District are also extremely encouraging as they add to the prospectivity of Silverknife. Coeur's exploration at the recently discovered Camp Creek West zone is approaching the Company boundary claim. In addition, Coeur's new Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ms. Aoife McGrath recently noted that their "Silvertip project is at a very exciting stage…drilling continues to show the robustness of the deposit." Coeur's perspectives on the potential of the southern portion of the Rancheria Silver District clearly align with CMC's understanding and knowledge of the potential of the region beyond the Silvertip claims. Of particular significance Ms. McGrath noted that:

  • The resources at Silvertip defined to date are now considered to be a "likely small part of a larger mineralizing system" in the "context of a hub and spoke CRD deposit model…their is evidence that the resources outlined to date are only one of several potential mineralizing spokes and also with the geophysical data there are indicators of the location of the porphyry source"; and

  • The 2022 exploration program is expanding on the Silvertip claims area and is also going to include a testing of the "regional package with the aim of vectoring towards the mineralizing source…we firmly believe Silvertip has the possibility to be a much larger resource and be a future source of high growth for the Company."

Mr. Kevin Brewer, President and CEO of CMC Metals Ltd. noted that:

"Gravity anomalies coincident with previously known airborne conductors and geochemical anomalies in the right geological setting for CRD's all significantly improve the prospectivity of the Silverknife Property. Elongation of the gravity anomalies towards the northeast reflects faults that are likely key control mechanisms for mineral deposition. Coeur recently announced that some of the best grade intersections on their Silvertip Property occur at the Camp Creek West fault zone where exploration is approaching CMC's Silverknife claim boundary. CMC's positive survey results and Coeur's success drilling their SkyTEM anomalies greatly enhances the likelihood of a discovery at Silverknife. Furthermore, recent comments by Coeur clearly reflect that properties such as Silverknife are potentially within a larger mineral system in what we consider to be an emerging silver district at the Rancheria area."

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted:

"Our field crew has had a very productive exploration season to date. Our Newfoundland properties are showing potential for gold-polymetallic deposits particularly at Bridal Veil, and our significant land position within the Rancheria Silver District holds significant promise. We are pleased that results are expected to add value to our diversified portfolio of projects in Newfoundland, Yukon and British Columbia. This recent news at Silverknife and the identified potential of the region by a mid-tier producer is particularly exciting to our Board and for our shareholders."

Qualified Person

Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project"). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil, Terra Nova and Rodney Pond (central Newfoundland).

On behalf of the Board:
"John Bossio"
John Bossio
Chairman
CMC METALS LTD.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:
Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (709) 327 8013
kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 1000-409 Granville St.
Vancouver, BC
V6C 1T2

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer directly.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."

SOURCE: CMC Metals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711523/Positive-Gravity-Survey-Results-Strengthen-Targets-at-the-Silverknife-Property-Northern-British-Columbia

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat

    In this article, we will look at 10 healthcare and biotech stocks to buy amid the monkeypox threat. If you want to explore similar healthcare and biotech stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat. In May of 2022, the first case of the monkeypox […]

  • CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2023 results

    (NYSE: CAE); (TSX: CAE) - CAE today reported revenue of $933.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $752.7 million in the first quarter last year. First quarter net income attributable to equity holders was $1.7 million ($0.01 per share) compared to $46.4 million ($0.16 per share) last year. Adjusted net income(6) in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $17.6 million ($0.06 per share) compared to $55.6 million ($0.19 per share) last year.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling — Much More Than Expected; Dow Jones Jumps

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, and core inflation also eased, helping to reboot the Dow Jones rally.

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Rackspace (RXT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Rackspace (RXT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 1.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Elon Musk sells $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Elon Musk has sold $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares.

  • “A Sudden Resurrection”: 10 Rebounding Meme Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 rebounding meme stocks to buy in August. If you want to read about some more rebounding meme stocks to buy in August, go directly to 5 Rebounding Meme Stocks to Buy in August. Retail traders who use internet platform Reddit to exchange investment ideas are once again in […]

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedente

  • Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Maxar (MAXR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 100% and 3.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Trending Stock Energy Transfer LP (ET) a Buy Now?

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Plug Power Misses Estimates. But Analysts Lift Price Targets on Climate Bill Catalysts.

    Plug Power shares rose sharply Wednesday despite the fuel-cell company reporting second-quarter revenue that missed estimates. Analysts said they expect Plug Power to benefit from the recently passed climate and tax bill. Analysts were expecting a loss of 21 cents a share.

  • Trade Desk Revenue Soars in Standout Quarter

    While many digital advertising companies are missing revenue estimates, The Trade Desk just topped forecasts and guided for more strong growth.