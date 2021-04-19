U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.75
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,008.00
    -73.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,966.75
    -62.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.50
    -17.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.13
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2039
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5870
    +0.0140 (+0.89%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    +0.58 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    +0.0094 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1000
    -0.6830 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,722.98
    +3,173.80 (+5.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,287.32
    -104.39 (-7.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,014.90
    -4.63 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.37
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

Positive Grid Spark Pearl review: A high-tech guitar amp that's easy on the eyes

Terrence O'Brien
·Managing Editor
·9 min read

At this point, there are basically two kinds of guitar amps: old-school tube amps and modern digital amps that do their damnedest to recreate tube amps. The Positive Grid Spark is decidedly the latter. In fact, it’s probably one of the most unabashedly digital amps you can get. It doesn’t just try to recreate 30 different classic amplifiers, but it also includes 40 different effects; Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with a companion app; a library of predesigned tones for you to browse; backing tracks galore; voice controls; an algorithmically-powered smart backing track feature; and the ability to analyze popular songs to tell you the chords.

It is arguably the most high-tech practice amp out there right now. And at $299 it’s reasonably priced. But it is still more expensive than some other amps serving the same niche. So the question is, does the Spark do enough to lure players away from stalwarts like Boss and Fender, or does it just end up feeling like tech for tech’s sake?

Positive Grid Spark Pearl amp
Positive Grid Spark Pearl amp

Let’s start with one thing that Positive Grid knocks out of the park: design. The regular Spark is already a pretty great looking amp. But the Special Edition Pearl model is especially attractive. As with Yamaha’s THR series, you could easily leave this out in your living room and it wouldn’t feel out of place. The white vinyl, unique grill cloth and fluted knobs give the whole thing a classy vintage vibe that straddles the line between guitar amp and home stereo. It even eschews the usual amp format of a single 12- or 10-inch speaker in favor of a pair of four-inch ones.

The app unfortunately isn’t quite as polished as the hardware. Now, to be fair, some of this is down to personal taste. I’m just not huge on heavily skeuomorphic designs. But some of the rough edges are just questionable interface design. The signal chain relies heavily on double taps which just aren’t as common in a mobile app. And there’s no indication in the UI that double tapping is how you change out amps and effects.

Positive Grid Spark app
Positive Grid Spark app

Even the other parts of the app, while functional, lack some polish. The music tab at the bottom is home to the Smart Jam backing tracks and YouTube videos. These videos cover everything from bland genre backing tracks, to tabbed versions of popular songs, to just plain old music videos that have been analyzed by Positive Grid’s Smart Chord system. Sure, these things are all related, but it’s still a lot crammed into a single place. Especially when there’s a tab dedicated entirely to recording video of yourself playing, a feature that feels tacked on. I also have to say that the Smart Jam feature is kind of inconsistent. While it was decent enough at detecting what chords I was playing and staying in key, the rhythms always felt like they were basically picked out of a hat and I had to adjust what I was playing to match.

The ToneCloud section where users can upload combinations of amps and effects they’ve designed, is similarly messy. Of course, with over 10,000 options uploaded, it would be hard not to be. Still, while you can sort by popularity and browse by broad genre categories, there’s no rating system or descriptions beyond whatever its been named.

Many people will be disinclined to use the app regardless. For some, that’s just not what they want in a guitar amp. Instead they’d prefer to stick to the physical controls and are more focused on the built-in sounds. But let me get one thing out of the way: If you’re not interested in the app, the backing tracks and numerous amp and effects models, you’re better off just looking elsewhere.

Positive Grid Spark Pearl amp
Positive Grid Spark Pearl amp

That’s not to say that the controls or the built-in sounds are bad. Just that the real strength of the Spark lies in its flexibility. That said, Positive Grid deserves credit for packing a decent amount of variety into the limited controls on the panel. There are seven amp models immediately accessible: acoustic, bass, clean, glassy, crunch, hi-gain and metal. That pales in comparison to the 30 available through the app, but it definitely covers your basics.

There are also three knobs that add in various modulation, reverb and delay effects. But, this is one of those places where, if you’re skipping on the app you’re missing out. The on-amp controls are basically just wet-dry knobs for whatever virtual pedal Positive Grid paired with that amp sound. If you want to actually change decay times or modulation depth, you’ll need to open the app. At least there’s a tap tempo button on the amp itself.

As far as the physical controls go, my one issue is with the “music” knob. It basically just controls the volume of whatever you’re pumping in over Bluetooth, but it’s very finicky. Finding the right balance between the backing track and the guitar is difficult; just a fraction of a millimeter too far and you’ll drown out your soloing.

Positive Grid Spark Pearl amp
Positive Grid Spark Pearl amp

If you want to avoid using the app at all costs, I strongly suggest you use it at least once to build your own custom tones and save them to the four preset slots. This will give you the exact amp and effects you’re looking for without having to reach for your phone every time.

Alright, I’ve jabbered on enough about the app and the features. Now let’s get down to how the Spark sounds. In short: great. I have some critiques that I’ll get to in a moment, but straight out of the box the Spark is pretty impressive. It’s not as convincing as some other modelling amps out there, but it sounds full, rich and warm. And at 40 watts it’s surprisingly loud. The high-gain stuff is especially good. Many modelling amps choke — and hard — when it comes to more aggressive and metal tones. But not the Spark. It can do everything from convincing thrash sounds to sludgy doom metal to chugging nu-metal dissonance with aplomb.

While some of the clean amp sounds can be a touch sharp sounding, I do truly love the Matchless DC30 emulation. Where the Roland JC120 and Fender Twin Reverb models border on brittle, the DC 30 is bright and with just the right amount of bite. Other standouts are the Vox AC30 and Marshall Super Lead 100 which, again, aren’t going to fool a well trained ear but are close enough and sound great in their own right.

The effects also cover a wide range of sounds. They’re all decidedly digital and aren’t quite as solid as the amp models, but they’re definitely usable. The delays are especially solid, though I do wish there were some more out there options — something with some lofi tape warble or shimmers, for instance. The same goes for the reverbs and, well, honestly all the other effects too. They’re all pretty staid. They get the job done, but they’re not gonna wow you.

My biggest complaint about the sound is something you might not even notice at first, but once you do it’s impossible to unhear. And that is simply that the Spark doesn’t sound like a guitar amp. The two full-range speakers inside are deep, bassy and full. When heard on their own, the richness is undeniable. And they do just as good a job at handling music as they do a guitar. But, therein lies the problem: Stereo speakers for playing music and guitar amp speakers are voiced completely differently.

Guitar amps are often more mid and treble focused to help them cut through a mix and get out of the way of the bass and drums. But, even with the bass knob turned all the way down, the Spark still felt distinctly darker and warmer than either my Yamaha THR10 or my Fender Blues Jr, regardless of what modeled amp I chose. Trying to find the right balance on the EQ took a lot of time and effort, but no matter what it couldn’t quite match the snap of my other two amps.

For practicing at home, and playing along with a song from YouTube this isn’t a major issue. In fact, the voicing is kind of a benefit in that use case. But it might prove to be a problem if you’re jamming alongside a bassist and a drummer, or when it comes time to record. And the ability to connect the Spark to your computer via USB and use it as an audio interface directly into your DAW is one of the selling points. So, be prepared to do some serious EQing after the fact if you plan to record with the Spark.

Positive Grid Spark Pearl amp
Positive Grid Spark Pearl amp

Still, that’s definitely not a dealbreaker. Especially if you’re still early in your guitar playing journey. While I wouldn’t recommend the Spark as someone’s first amp, it’s definitely an acceptable upgrade for someone ready to graduate from whatever random 15- or 20-watt solid-state nonsense came with their beginner guitar. It gives you the opportunity to explore a wide range of sounds and can help you decide where you should invest your money when it comes time to upgrade further.

For a more advanced player, there’s still value if you’re looking for something to practice alone at home with. The Spark offers an insane variety of largely compelling sounds. But this is also a tinkerer’s amp. If your tastes lean more towards something simpler, the similarly priced Yamaha THR10 II has better clean sounds and a more streamlined interface. Though its high-gain tones can’t hold a candle to the Spark. And, if you’re simply just looking for the best bang for your amp-modeling dollar, it’s hard to argue with the Boss Katana 50 MkII. It has only five amp models, but 60 effects and costs $60 less than the Spark.

The Positive Grid Spark is both impressive looking and impressive sounding. At least in a vacuum. It’s definitely not for the purist just looking for the best set—it-and-forget-it tone. But for the less tech-averse players out there it offers lots of versatility at a reasonable price.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan says it has never sought to use exchange rate for trade advantage

    Taiwan has never sought to use foreign exchange rates to gain an unfair trade advantage, the central bank said on Sunday, after the U.S. Treasury said Taiwan tripped thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law. Taiwan's tech-focused exports have soared during theCOVID-19 pandemic because of global demand for laptops, tablets and other equipment to support the work-from-home boom, driving its trade surplus with the United States and jacking up the value of the Taiwan dollar.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – New Minor Support Moves Up to 4142.25

    If this market is going to form a short-term top, it’s not likely to be related to an economic event, but rather surprise news.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stable Greenback Caps Aussie, Kiwi

    The Business NZ PMI came in at 63.6, up 9.4 points from February, and the highest monthly result since the survey began in 2002.

  • Danske Bank CEO Quits Amid Dutch Probe of Laundering Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S is replacing Chris Vogelzang as chief executive officer after a Dutch money-laundering investigation implicated the former ABN Amro Bank NV executive, complicating the Danish lender’s efforts to get past its own scandal.Vogelzang, who had run Denmark’s biggest bank for less than two years, will be replaced by Danske’s head of risk management, Carsten Egeriis. The move comes after authorities in the Netherlands named Vogelzang “a suspect in connection with their investigations of potential violations of Dutch legislation relating to the prevention of money laundering at ABN Amro,” Danske said.“I am very surprised by the decision by the Dutch authorities,” Vogelzang said in the statement. “I left ABN Amro more than four years ago and am comfortable with the fact that I managed my management responsibilities with integrity and dedication. My status as a suspect does not imply that I will be charged.”Danske is itself the subject of multiple investigations into money laundering in both the U.S. and Europe, resulting in several top executive departures in recent years. Vogelzang came on board in 2019 to help the bank clean up its act and rehabilitate its image as a law-abiding, transparent institution. Fellow Dutchman Ralph Hamers, the CEO of UBS Group AG, also faces a lengthy Dutch legal battle over his role in a money laundering scandal during his time as head of ING Groep NV.Read: Dutch Prosecutor Finds Three Suspects in ABN Amro Criminal ProbeRead: Ex-ABN Banker Running Danske Says He Knows Nothing of Dutch CaseIn a separate statement on Monday, the Public Prosecution Service in the Netherlands accused ABN of breaching anti-money laundering laws for years. It said it was opening a criminal investigation into three people, whom it didn’t identify by name.At ABN Amro, Vogelzang was head of retail and private banking for eight years until he left in early 2017 amid a management shake-up. Local media reported at the time that Vogelzang was seen by the bank as the natural candidate to become CEO, but was sidelined because the Dutch government, which owns more than half of ABN, wanted someone with “social antennae.”ABN Amro said today it expects to post a “modest” first-quarter loss after agreeing to pay 480 million euros ($574 million) to end a Dutch investigation that found “serious shortcomings” in its processes to combat money laundering.Read: ABN Amro Sees Quarterly Loss After $574 Million Settlement History of LaunderingDanske gained international notoriety back in 2018, when it admitted that a large part of 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in non-residential flows through a unit in Estonia was suspicious. That ended the career of a string of Danske executives, including former CEO Thomas Borgen, who has himself been the target of several investigations linked to the affair.Borgen was initially replaced by Jesper Nielsen, who had climbed the ranks within Danske. Nielsen was later forced to leave the bank due to a separate scandal in which the lender was found to have misguided investment clients.Read: Danske Fires Ex-Interim CEO Nielsen Due to OverchargingAccording to Monday’s statement, Vogelzang informed Danske’s board that he “wishes” to resign after news of the allegations surfaced.“We really looked into everything at that time, all the candidates we visited, we were very careful,” Danske Chairman Karsten Dybvad said in a phone interview about Vogelzang’s recruitment. “I mean, that’s almost obvious with the situation that Danske Bank was in, so I must say I’m surprised that we’ve got into this situation today.”A.P. Moller Holding A/S, the Danish bank’s biggest shareholder, used its clout back in late 2018 to drive out a former Danske chairman for failing to prevent the laundering scandal. Its CEO Robert Uggla said Vogelzang “contributed greatly to Danske Bank’s turnaround and as shareholder I thank him for his leadership and huge efforts.”Aside from Vogelzang, Danske said Gerrit Zalm, a former ABN Amro CEO and an erstwhile finance minister of the Netherlands, will also step down from its board, effective today.Danske Bank’s transformation program and 9-10% ROE goal should remain on track -- despite CEO Chris Vogelzang’s resignation being a blow to its efforts to move on from its still-unresolved scandal -- highlighting that scandal threats aren’t yet over. Vogelzang was announced a suspect in the Dutch public prosecutor’s probe into ABN Amro’s money-laundering violations, and is replaced by Carsten Egeriis, the former Chief Risk Officer.-- Philip Richards, Bloomberg Intelligence banking analystClick here for full reportDybvad said the bank has the Financial Supervisory Authority’s assurances that Egeriis can stay on as CEO permanently. Egeriis, who has been a member of Danske’s executive management team as chief risk officer for almost four years, “has had a pivotal role in our remediation efforts and in the strengthening of the risk area over the last years and not least in the bank’s handling of the corona crisis,” Dybvad said.Robin Rane, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, called the development “unfortunate. Vogelzang has been, in my view, competent in leading the bank through its current transformation.” He also said he has “no reason to doubt” that Egeriis is a “suitable” choice to replace Vogelzang.Hamers CaseUBS CEO Hamers, hit with a probe by the Dutch public prosecutor barely a month after taking over in November, faces an investigation that’s expected to drag on for some time. Switzerland’s largest bank is contending with the risk that its CEO could be indicted for breaching anti-money laundering and compliance rules while at the helm of ING.A previous Dutch probe into the matter ended in a settlement in 2018, with ING taking responsibility. The public prosecutor said it didn’t find enough evidence for criminal accusations against individuals at ING, including the top management. Dutch prosecutors have since come under pressure for not holding individuals accountable in banking scandals. Financial activist Pieter Lakeman appealed the ING decision and sought charges against Hamers personally, leading judges to order the probe.While the December ruling to look into Hamers’s personal responsibility loosely outlined money laundering and breaches of compliance law as accusations against him, the investigation may unearth new information from interviews with key people, including Hamers, as well as emails and other communications that were not part of the previous case against ING, people familiar said in January. If the case does go to trial, it would only prolong the matter and Hamers could be asked to attend in person.(Adds case against Hamers starting in 4th paragraph, comments from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 steps to finding the lowest 30-year mortgage rate for your refinance

    Declining rates are providing new refi opportunities, but you have to shop around.

  • Lawsuits against Robinhood in the GameStop saga are getting their day in court — but there’s one big snag

    When Robinhood suddenly set buying restrictions at the height of the GameStop trading frenzy in the early months of 2021, users reacted with fury. April19 is the initial court date following a judicial panel’s decision to bunch together nearly 40 lawsuits — and possibly more — in front of one Miami federal judge who will handle the “multi-district litigation.”

  • Want a new job? As fewer workers respond to ads in the COVID era, more firms are turning to aggressive hiring tactics

    More employers are actively recruiting job candidates, even for low- and middle-level white collar jobs as fewer answer ads during COVID crisis.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • New Lithium Giant Emerges to Feed Surging Battery Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- A planned $3.1 billion merger of two Australian miners is set to create one of the world’s biggest producers of lithium products key to meeting fast-growing global demand for electric vehicle batteries.The deal between Orocobre Ltd. and Galaxy Resources Ltd. is the biggest mining sector deal of the year so far, according to Bloomberg data, with shares of both companies closing at the highest in three years in Sydney. The merger would create the world’s fifth-biggest producer of lithium chemicals, the refined form of the raw materials that are used to make electric vehicle batteries.Miners to battery makers have rushed to secure lithium supply amid expectations the EV frenzy will create a structural deficit as soon as this year, and prices are already roaring back after a three-year slump. Battery demand is expected to surge tenfold by 2030, according to BloombergNEF, as the global clean-energy transition accelerates.The new company “is going to be a globally relevant player in terms of lithium chemical production,” said Reg Spencer, head of mining research at Canaccord Genuity Australia Ltd. He said that it could grow to be number three producer by 2025 if all growth projects go ahead.The A$4 billion deal values Galaxy at about A$3.53 a share, a 2.2% discount to Friday’s close, and has the backing of both company boards. Orocobre’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Perez de Solay will head the new group.Orocobre will offer 0.569 of its shares for every Galaxy share and will own 54.2% of the merged company, with Galaxy holding 45.8%. Orocobre was advised on the deal by UBS AG, while Galaxy’s adviser was Standard Chartered Plc. The deal is targeted for completion in mid August 2021.Diverse AssetsThe merged group, which has yet to be formally named, will have its headquarters in Buenos Aires, but its primary share listing will remain in Australia.The deal gives the companies a geographically diversified set of assets. Orocobre sells lithium carbonate from its Olaroz operation in Argentina, while Galaxy has a mine in Australia and growth projects in Canada and South America.Lithium raw materials are most commonly extracted at brine operations which pump liquid from underground reservoirs into vast evaporation ponds, or in traditional hard rock mines. China is the biggest player in electric vehicle batteries, with the majority of the world’s production capacity, and has a stranglehold over processing of the required commodities.The growth profile of the combined group’s existing assets put it on track to grab a 10% share of the lithium market over the next five to seven years, Perez de Solay said in an interview, backed by “a strong balance sheet that will enable us not only to deliver those projects but to continue to grow.” Top global lithium producers currently include Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA and Albemarle Corp.Argentina RiskCanaccord’s Spencer said there were risks in having the largest part of an operation in Argentina, given its history of geo-political and financial volatility, although Orocobre’s local management team had so far proven adept at navigating those risks.“From Galaxy’s perspective, we were looking for a partner which had deep in-country Argentinian experience and we’ve got that in Orocobre,” said Simon Hay, Galaxy’s CEO, who will take on the role of president of international business in the new organization. The merger will help to de-risk Galaxy’s Sal de Vida growth project in the South American country, he said.(Updates to add lithium chemicals and processing information in second, ninth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s $87 Billion Electric-Car Giant Hasn’t Sold a Vehicle Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd.’s expansive pop-up showroom sits at the heart of Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center. With nine models on display, it’s hard to miss. The electric car upstart has one of the biggest booths at China’s 2021 Auto Show, which starts Monday, opposite storied German automaker BMW AG. Yet its bold presence belies an uncomfortable truth -- Evergrande hasn’t sold a single car under its own brand.China’s largest property developer has an array of investments outside of real estate, from soccer clubs to retirement villages. But it’s the recent entry into electric cars that’s captured investors’ imaginations. Shareholders have pushed Evergrande NEV’s Hong Kong-listed stock up more than 1,000% over the past 12 months, allowing it to raise billions of dollars in fresh capital. It now has a market value of $87 billion, greater than Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.Such exuberance over an automaker that has repeatedly pushed back forecasts for when it will mass produce a car is emblematic of the froth that has been building in EVs over the past year, with investors plowing money into a rally that briefly made Elon Musk the world’s richest person and has some concerned about a bubble. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in China, home to the world’s biggest market for new energy cars, where a mind-boggling 400 EV manufacturers now jostle for consumers’ attention, led by a cabal of startups valued more than established auto players but which have yet to turn a profit.Evergrande NEV was a relatively late entrant to that scene.In March 2019, Hui Ka Yan, Evergrande’s chairman and one of China’s richest men, vowed to take on Musk and become the world’s biggest maker of EVs in three to five years. Tesla Inc.’s Model Y crossover had just had its global debut. In the two years since, Tesla has gained an enviable foothold in China, establishing its first factory outside the U.S. and delivering around 35,500 cars in March. Chinese rival Nio Inc. earlier this month reached a significant milestone when its 100,000th EV rolled off the production line, prompting Musk to tweet his congratulations.Read more: Nio, Xpeng Exude Optimism as EVs Boom: Shanghai Auto ShowDespite his lofty ambitions and Evergrande NEV’s rich valuation, Hui has repeatedly pushed back car-production targets. The tycoon’s coterie of rich friends, among others, have stumped up billions, but making cars -- electric or otherwise -- is hard, and hugely capital intensive. Nio’s gross margins only flipped into positive territory in mid-2020, after years of heavy losses and a lifeline from a municipal government.Speaking on an earnings call in late March after Evergrande NEV’s full-year loss for 2020 widened by a yawning 67%, Hui said the company planned to begin trial production at the end of this year, delayed from an original timeline of last September. Deliveries aren’t expected to start until some time in 2022. Expectations for annual production capacity of 500,000 to 1 million EVs by March 2022 were also pushed back until 2025. Still, the company issued a buoyant new forecast: 5 million cars a year by 2035. For comparison, global giant Volkswagen AG delivered 3.85 million units in China in 2020.It’s not just Evergrande’s delayed production schedule that’s raising eyebrows. A closer look under the company’s hood reveals practices that have industry veterans scratching their heads: from making selling apartments part of car executives’ KPIs, to attempting a model lineup that would be ambitious for even the most established automaker.‘Weird Company’“It’s a weird company,” said Bill Russo, the founder and chief executive officer of advisory firm Automobility Ltd. in Shanghai. “They’ve poured a lot of money in that hasn’t really returned anything, plus they’re entering an industry in which they have very limited understanding. And I’m not sure they’ve got the technological edge of Nio or Xpeng,” he said, referring to the New York-listed Chinese EV makers already deploying intelligent features in their cars, like laser-based navigation.A closer look at Evergrande NEV’s operations reveals the extent of its unorthodox approach. While it’s established three production bases -- in Guangzhou, Tianjin in China’s north, and Shanghai -- the company doesn’t have a general car assembly line up and running. Equipment and machinery is still being adjusted, according to people who have seen inside the factories but don’t want to be identified discussing confidential matters.In a response to questions from Bloomberg, Evergrande NEV said it was preparing machinery for trial production, and would be able to make “one car a minute” once full production is reached.The company is targeting mass production and delivery next year of four models -- the Hengchi 5 and 6; the luxe Hengchi 1 (which will go up against Tesla’s Model S); and the Hengchi 3, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has told investors it aims to deliver 100,000 cars in 2022, one of the people said, roughly the number of units Nio, Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc., the other U.S.-listed Chinese EV contender, delivered last year, combined.Its workers are also being asked to help sell real estate, the backbone of the Evergrande empire.New hires are required to undergo internal training and attend seminars that drill them on the company’s property history and have nothing to do with car making. In addition, employees from all departments, from production-line workers to back-office staff, are encouraged to promote the sale of apartments, whether through posting ads on social media or bringing relatives and friends along to sale centers to make them appear busy. Managerial-level staff even have their performance bonuses tied to such endeavors, people familiar with the measure said.Meanwhile, the ambitious targets have Evergrande NEV turning to outsourcing and skipping procedures seen as normal practice in the industry, people with knowledge of the situation say.While it’s hiring aggressively and recently scored Daniel Kirchert, a former BMW executive who co-founded EV startup Byton Ltd., the firm has contracted most of the design and R&D of its cars to overseas suppliers, some of the people said. Contracting out the majority of design and engineering work is an unusual approach for a company wanting to achieve such scale.14 Models At OnceOne of those companies is Canada’s Magna International Inc., which is leading the development of the Hengchi 1 and 3, one of the people said. Evergrande NEV has also teamed with Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Baidu Inc. to co-develop a software system for the Hengchi range. It will allow drivers to use a mobile app to instruct the car to drive via autopilot to a certain location and use artificial intelligence to switch on appliances at home while on the road, according to a statement last month.A spokesperson for Evergrande said it was working with international partners including Magna, EDAG Engineering Group AG and Austrian parts maker AVL List GmbH in developing “14 models simultaneously.” Representatives from Magna declined to comment. A Baidu spokesperson said the company had no further details to share, while a representative for Tencent said the software venture is with a related firm called Beijing Tinnove Technology Co. that operates independently. Tinnove didn’t respond to requests for comment.Rather than staggering model releases, Evergrande NEV appears to be rolling out every type of car all at once under its Hengchi brand, which sports a roaring gold lion on the badge and translates loosely to ‘unstoppable gallop.’ The nine models being launched span almost all major passenger vehicle segments from sedans to SUVS and multi-purpose vehicles. Prices will range from about 80,000 yuan ($12,000) to 600,000 yuan, although the final costs could change, a person familiar said.That’s a completely different product development strategy to EV pioneers like Tesla, which only has four models on offer. Nio and Xpeng have also chosen to focus on just a handful of marques, and even then are struggling to break into the black.“The market has proved the effectiveness of the ‘one product in vogue at one time’ strategy,” said Zhang Xiang, an automobile industry researcher at the North China University of Technology. “Evergrande is offering many products and expects a win. There’s a question mark over whether this will work.”Without any long-term carmaking nous, Evergrande has issued uncompromising directives to meet its latest production targets, according to the people. Two models, including the Hengchi 5, a compact SUV that rivals Xpeng’s G3, are targeting mass production in a little over 20 months. To hit that timing, certain industry procedures, like making mule cars, or testbed vehicles equipped with prototype components that require evaluation, may be skipped, people familiar with the situation said. Evergrande told Bloomberg it has entered a “sprint stage toward mass production.”As it is, Bloomberg could only find one instance where the Hengchi 5 has been showcased in public, in photos and grainy footage released by Evergrande in February as the cars drove around a snow-covered field in Inner Mongolia. The company’s shares surged to a record.Glossing over those steps is unusual, said Zhong Shi, a former automotive project manager turned independent analyst.“There’s a standard engineering process of product development, validation and verification, which includes several laboratory and road tests” in China and everywhere else, Zhong said. “It’s hard to compress that to shorter than three years.”While there’s no suggestion Evergrande’s approach violates any regulations, its stock-market run could be in for a reality check. After similarly hefty market gains, some EV startups in the U.S. that have yet to prove their viability as revenue-generating, profitable entities have lost their shine over the past few months amid concern about valuations and as established carmakers like VW move faster into EV fray.Read more: The End of Tesla’s Dominance May Be Closer Than It AppearsThe industry’s multi-billion dollar surge also hasn’t escaped Beijing’s attention. Evergrande NEV shares dipped lower last month after an editorial from the state-run Xinhua news agency highlighted concerns about how the EV sector is evolving. Of particular worry are companies that are shirking their responsibility to build quality cars, a blind race by local governments to attract EV projects, and high valuations by companies that have yet to deliver a single mass-produced car, according to the missive, which named Evergrande specifically in that regard. “The huge gap between production capacity and market value shows there is hype in the NEV market,” it said.Still, Evergrande NEV’s stock has gained 18% since then, buoyed by the outlook for China’s electric-car market. EVs currently account for about 5% of China’s annual car sales, BloombergNEF data show, with demand forecast to soar as the market matures and electric-car prices fall. EV sales in China may climb more than 50% this year alone, research firm Canalys said in a February report.With competition also on the rise, some outside Evergrande NEV’s loyal shareholder base remain skeptical.“The market is getting crowded but unless you have a preferred lane, there’s not much chance to win,” Automobility’s Russo said. “Maybe there’s some synergy with the property businesses but right now it’s an EV story, and a pretty expensive one.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What if Biden doesn't cancel your student loan debt? There's an alternative

    There's speculation about forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person, but no real plan yet.

  • India is already a major IT supplier for the US—can it be more?

    "Only five US industry sectors—all manufacturing-based—have become dependent on China, whereas just about every industry now relies on India for IT."

  • A Cryptocurrency, A Big Board Name, And A Penny Stock Look Bullish Going Into The Week

    The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) made new highs last week of $417.91 and $64,896.75, respectively, while small and midcap stocks trading on smaller exchanges took a pause. Although Bitcoin has consolidated over the weekend, indicating the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and the Nasdaq may need some consolidation in the coming days, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) and Biomark Diagnostics Inc. (OTC: BMKDF) look bullish going into the week. Related Link: Bitcoin Plunges, Taking Other Cryptocurrencies With It The Ethereum Chart: Ethereum made a new all-time high of $2548.53 April 15 and has since consolidated. On Sunday, Ethereum retraced to a daily support level at $1935.44 and bounced sharply, regaining a higher daily support level at $2,150, which aligns with the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA). Although Ethereum is trading below the eight-day EMA, the eight-day EMA is still trending above the 21-day EMA, making for an overall bullish picture. Bulls want to see Ethereum continue to hold the $2,500 support level and the 21-day EMA. They also want see it consolidate healthily near all-time highs while it collects enough volume to push it back towards all-time highs. Bears want to see sustained bear volume to push Ethereum back down below its $2,500 support level. If Ethereum can’t hold that support level, it could retest the $1,935 mark and eventually force the eight-day EMA to cross below the 21-day EMA. If that happens, it could push Ethereum down further towards the $1,824 area. The Snowflake Chart: Snowflake has retraced 45% from its all-time high of $429 made on Dec. 8, 2020. The stock has fallen into a bullish falling wedge pattern, however, and on April 13 made a bullish break up from it. Snowflake’s stock is trading on both the eight-day and 21-day EMAs and bullish volume, with even a slight move up in share price, would cause the eight-day EMA to cross above the 21-day EMA, which would be bullish. Declining bear volume on the daily chart shows the stock is running out of sellers, which is also a bullish sign. Learn more: Technical Analysis Bulls want to see bull volume come into Snowflake’s stock and for it to push off the $232.74 support it is trading at to make a move towards its next resistance level at $255.25. If the stock can reclaim that level, it could move towards the $270 mark. Bears want to see Snowflake’s stock lose support at the $232 area, which could see it fall down to the stock’s next level of support around $213. The Biomark Chart: After reaching an all-time high of 42 cents on March 17, Biomark’s stock settled into two bullish patters — a daily bull flag and a daily symmetrical triangle — before breaking bullish on Friday and making a new all-time high on large bull volume. Biomark’s stock is trading above both the eight- and 21-day EMA, which is a bullish sign, and, although somewhat extended from them, the two commonly followed EMAs made an abrupt upward turn on Friday to try and catch up. Bulls want to see sustained bullish volume in Biomark’s stock for it to continue its run in all-time highs as there is no price history resistance. Bulls could wait for a retest of the previous all-time high of 42 cents to see if the stock holds above. Bears want to see bull volume drop off and for Biomark’s stock to lose support at the 42-cent level, which could see the stock drop back down to 35 cents. If Biomark can’t hold support there, it has room to drop further towards the 32-cent area. Related Link: 3 Cancer Diagnostic Stocks To Watch Following Roche's GenMark Buy ETH, SNOW and BMKDF Price Action: Etherium was trading at $2170.05 at publication. Snowflake closed at $232.74 on Friday, and Biomark's stock closed at 45 cents. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaQuantumScape Stock Falls After Pump-And-Dump Accusations: A Technical AnalysisWho Let The Doge Out And Where Is The Cryptocurrency Headed Next?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fourth stimulus check update: Biden faces mounting pressure for new payment

    Advocates and lawmakers say the crisis isn't over, and neither is the need for relief.

  • Bitcoin Is Back Up After a Wild Weekend Ride

    The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies was climbing on Monday, after a rough weekend that resulted in the biggest drop since February.

  • Biden Takes Action Against Putin. Russia’s Stocks and Bonds in Stalemate.

    The U.S. has leveled sanctions on Russia over election interference and cyberattacks, including barring U.S. financial institutions from buying new domestically issued Russian government debt.

  • GameStop CEO Disposes of $12 Million of Stock in Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who is expected to leave the struggling video-game retailer, disposed of almost $12 million in shares, with the proceeds earmarked by the company to pay compensation-related taxes.The 76,097 shares were withheld by GameStop upon vesting to cover taxes related to the 2019 inducement award, according to a regulatory filing Friday. The shares were valued at $156.44 each, or about $11.9 million.Representatives of GameStop didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Activist investor Ryan Cohen, the company’s incoming chairman, is spearheading a turnaround effort at GameStop, which is seeking a new CEO to replace Sherman, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Sherman earlier this week forfeited about $98 million in compensation after failing to meet performance targets.Shares of GameStop have become a favorite of Reddit-reading day traders this year, sending the stock soaring, despite shrinking sales and losses in the latest fiscal year.(Corrects details of transaction starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Momentum Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    It’s natural to want to buy into a rising stock, so much so that following upward trends as a market strategy has a name: momentum investing. It’s the art of following the upward trends. Momentum investing has its advocates and detractors, as do all investing styles. While past performance does not guarantee future returns, it's still a a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. With this in mind, we used TipRanks' database to identify two stocks that boast a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and considerable upside potential – on top of impressive recent gains. Let's take a closer look. Identiv (INVE) The first momentum stock we’ll look at, Identiv, is a tech company providing solutions for authentication and security systems online. Identiv’s products protect users’ identity, and prevent malware and other malicious attacks in the IoT world. The importance – and value – of this niche can be seen in the company’s share growth over the past year. INVE is up 65% year-to-date, and longer term, over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 404%. The strong share growth has gone hand-in-hand with strong revenue growth. The company reported 31% year-over-year top-line growth, to $24.8 million, in 4Q20, along with solid prospects going forward. Entering Q1, the company had $10.5 million in backlogged orders, a 121% gain over the year before. Growth was driven by gains in the company’s RFID segment, which was up over 100% yoy, and in the Identity segment, which registered a 53% yoy gain. While revenues were solid, earnings were down. EPS had been positive in Q3, but turned negative in Q4, coming in at a 5-cent net loss per share, and missing the expectation of a 1-cent EPS profit. Investors have not appeared too concerned by the earnings loss; Identiv’s historical earnings pattern is to show a Q4 loss after a Q3 profit, and the 4Q20 loss was 7 cents per share less than the year-ago result. Management has moved to take advantage of the company’s rising share value, by putting a public offering of stock earlier this month. The offering, of 3.78 million shares at $10.65 each, closed on April 12 and raised – before expenses – over $40 million. There’s a lot here to get an analyst’s attention, and 5-star analyst Craig Ellis of B. Riley initiated coverage of this stock with a Buy rating and a $21 price target, indicating ~50% one-year upside potential. (To view Ellis’s track record, click here) "We believe the recent capital raise is transformative and will accelerate growth from 10% over the past two years to +20% as the company broadens its RFID IoT portfolio. To start, $38M in net proceeds suggests $50M in incremental sales potential at current GMs," Ellis opined. The analyst added, "We believe that INVE’s custom engagement, design, and prototype model is strong and that CY22 proceeds sales conversion is likely, led by RFID IoT, where 3Q20 and 4Q20 sales surged 100% Y/Y and where CY21TD backlog is robust. Success with healthcare, consumer electronics, and medical devices early adopters could tilt high-volume industries INVE’s way, thus enriching growth." Ellis is not outlier in his view of this stock; there are 3 recent reviews on file here, and all are to buy, making the analyst consensus a unanimous Strong Buy. The shares are priced at $14.04, with an average target of $17.33 suggesting room for 23% growth in the year ahead. (See INVE stock analysis on TipRanks) Tronox (TROX) Next up, Tronox, is a miner and manufacturer of specialty metals used in the production of titanium chemicals. The company mines titanium ores and zircon, and uses them in the production of titanium dioxide and chemical sands, both essential ingredients in industrial dyes. The company’s products are found in a range of everyday products, including paints, papers, and plastics, and useful byproducts of the manufacturing process include caustic soda and gypsum. While the industry lacks the cachet of high-tech, it is still vital to the modern economy, and Tronox has ridden that fact to a 37% year-to-date share gain. For the past 12 months, the stock’s gain has been 224%. For the full-year 2020, Tronox showed a top line of $2.76 billion, up 4.5% from 2019. The 4Q20 results show that the top line gains are accelerating – the fourth quarter revenues of $783 million were up 13.6% yoy. The company saw quarterly titanium dioxide sales volume increase 8% yoy in the fourth quarter, indicating improved global demand as world economies reopen. Looking ahead, Tronox expects titanium dioxide sales to continue gaining, in the range of 11% to 15% for 1Q21. With all of that in the background, BMO analyst John McNulty listed TROX as one of his top picks for 2021 “Rarely can we recall a time when the stars aligned in such a way that the risk/reward pointed to dramatic upside potential with relatively minimal risk--the current outlook for TiO2 and TROX is one of those times. TiO2 is poised for a steady tightening over the next 2-3 years, driving volumes and prices higher,” McNulty noted. The analyst summed up, "We listed TROX as one of our top picks for 2021 for a host of reasons, including our belief that the strength of the cycle would surprise investors in the near term on the volume side and in the intermediate term on the pricing side." In line with this upbeat outlook, McNulty rates TROX shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $29 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 45%. (To watch McNulty’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus on this stock is not unanimous – but it is decisive. The reviews break down 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $24.40 suggests a 22% upside for the next 12 months. (See TROX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Harley's renewed focus on touring bikes drives upbeat forecast

    In February, the motorcycle maker unveiled a new turnaround plan that targets low double-digit earnings growth through 2025. The company said its retail sales, a measure of demand at its dealerships, surged 30% to 32,800 motorcycles in North America in its first quarter. Retail sales in Europe, Harley's second biggest market outside the United States, slumped 36% to 4,900 motorcycles, due to the company's decision to stop selling its smaller and less profitable Street or Sportster motorcycles and shipping delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Alaska Sold Berkshire Hathaway, Oracle Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Alaska’s Department of Revenue, which invests public funds, reduced investments in Berkshire Hathaway and Oracle stock, and bought American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications in the first quarter.