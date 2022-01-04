U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,793.54
    -3.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,799.65
    +214.59 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,622.72
    -210.08 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.87
    +23.56 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.21
    +1.13 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +14.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.28 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1289
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0056 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0790
    +0.7430 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,132.94
    +13.49 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.56
    +10.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Positive Outlook for Allergy Friendly Food and Beverage Market

·3 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food allergy prevalence is growing, and self-reported rates of food allergies, sensitivities, or intolerances encompass an even larger proportion of the population. In 2020 and 2021, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumer food purchases and desires for health and wellness. Packaged Facts has found that more people have discovered they may have a food allergy or intolerance/sensitivity during the pandemic, causing them to seek out allergy friendly foods in greater numbers.

Packaged Facts Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Packaged Facts)
Packaged Facts Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Packaged Facts)

As reported by Packaged Facts' new report Allergy Friendly Foods: Market Trends and Opportunities, the allergy friendly food and beverage market is expected to grow through 2026 on the strength of increasing consumer awareness of food allergies, intolerances, and sensitivities.

Allergy friendly foods emphasize that products are "free from" certain allergen ingredients and may have a third-party certification (e.g., Certified Gluten-Free). Products that are "free from" the "big 8" major allergens (i.e., eggs, fish, milk, peanuts, shellfish, soybeans, tree nuts, and wheat/gluten) are important to those with food allergies, as well as products that lack other common food allergens such as sesame, sulfites, mustard, and corn.

Allergy friendly products are the most important to consumers with diagnosed food allergies that cause allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis, tingling or itching in the mouth, hives, itching, eczema, or swelling. Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening reaction occurring within seconds or minutes of exposure to an allergen that requires medical treatment. Allergy friendly foods are also valuable to the much larger number of people who have food intolerances or sensitivities that cause unpleasant digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea.

According to survey data from Packaged Facts, 14% of adult respondents report having a food allergy, while 23% report being intolerant of or sensitive to certain foods. This reveals that a large minority of consumers avoid certain food ingredients at least some of the time.

Additionally, some people may think they have a food allergy or intolerance while not actually having these conditions. Some consumers also avoid certain allergens such as gluten, milk, or soy because they do not like these ingredients, think these ingredients are unhealthy, or simply have a negative perception of the ingredients. As such, the allergy friendly food market appeals to a much broader audience than the name implies.

For more information see the Allergy Friendly Foods: Market Trends and Opportunities report page. This report examines trends across the U.S. market for foods and beverages with allergy friendly and "free from" claims. This report also considers the current and longer-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, the food and beverage market, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter (@packaged_facts), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@packagedfacts.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/positive-outlook-for-allergy-friendly-food-and-beverage-market-301454005.html

SOURCE Packaged Facts

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • AvroBio shares plunge after company halts development of Fabry drug

    Genetic disease-focused AvroBio Inc. has cut its most advanced drug in development, sending shares down by one-third on Tuesday.

  • MindMed Successfully Completes Phase 1 Clinical Trial of 18-MC

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-derived therapies, today announced the completion of its Phase 1 clinical trial of 18-MC, the Company's non-hallucinogenic proprietary derivative of ibogaine, being developed for the treatment of indications linked to opioid use disorder. The trial was completed in December 2021 with topline results expected in early 2022.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Double in 2022

    Read more to see why three Fool.com contributors think COVID stocks Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) could double your money this year. Will this stock turn on? Patrick Bafuma (Fulgent Genetics): Entering the last wave of 2021, you may have heard that there was a run on COVID tests.

  • UAB researchers target potential treatment for sickle cell disease

    UAB researchers have reported they may have identified a new therapy to cure sickle cell disease. The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggests a gene therapy called LentiGlobin could provide a permanent cure for sickle cell disease. Julie Kanter, director of the UAB Adult Sickle Cell Clinic, said patients treated with this therapy are beginning to show signs of producing stable amounts of red blood cells containing hemoglobin.

  • FDA Allows Covid Boosters For Young Teens; But Vaccine Stocks Crumble

    The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid booster for young teens on Monday, but both vaccine stocks crumbled.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

    Coronavirus deaths are past 820,000 in America, and left uncounted are the thousands who have Long COVID, or what Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, calls "post-acute COVID 19 syndrome." The symptoms can be life-ruining for months, even years, possibly forever after an initial, even "mild" infection. "This is a real phenomenon," Fauci has said. He has personally treated "a number of people w

  • Genprex stock more than doubles on very heavy volume after FTD granted for cancer treatment

    Shares of Genprex Inc. skyrocketed 121% on massive volume in afternoon trading Monday, after the gene therapy company said its Reqorsa Immunogene Therapy was granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in combination with Merck & Co. Inc.'s cancer treatment Keytruda. Trading volume exploded to 163.9 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 476,600 shares, and enough to make the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. Th

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As FDA Authorizes Covid Pill Amid Omicron Dominance?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA authorized its Covid pill regimen for emergency use? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Why Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman is taking on Big Beer

    Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman is all in on creating the next generation of beer drinkers, he tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated

    The coronavirus vaccines—amazing as they are—do not offer 100% protection from COVID-19. And now we know how many people so far have gotten COVID after getting vaccinated, also known as a "breakthrough" infection—especially as Omicron is better able to evade immunity. "A breakthrough infection or a vaccine failure is when a person contracts an infection despite being vaccinated against it," Dr. Anthony Fauci explained, noting that the majority of vaccines, while doing a good job at protecting yo

  • Mandatory Insurance Coverage for Medical Cannabis Now Expands to More than 50 million Colombians

    Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt:A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announces that the Government of Colombia has added high and low THC medical cannabis to its list of mandated covered medications for every insurance provider in the country. This change will continue to cement Khiron's leadership position in the Colombian domestic medical cannabis market, leveraged

  • DeSantis Blames Feds, Slams ‘Hysteria’ as Florida Shatters COVID Records

    Tom Brenner/ReutersFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blamed the Biden administration for COVID-19 woes in his state while accusing other state leaders of allowing “hysteria” to reign as they encourage mitigation measures against the virus that he claimed had little basis in sound science.“In terms of Florida, you look what’s going on in other states, they’re letting hysteria drive them to doing really damaging things. We thought that people had learned,” DeSantis said during his first news conferenc

  • Starbucks says employees must get COVID vaccine by Feb. 1 or get tested weekly

    Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement. The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November. The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals.

  • CEO who built new model for senior care resigns amid regulatory scrutiny

    The CEO who played a significant role in the dramatic expansion of government-funded home and community-based care for frail seniors has stepped down from the company she built as regulatory concerns continue to mount. Maureen Hewitt resigned as chief executive of InnovAge Holding (INNV) effective January 1, the Denver-based company announced Monday. InnovAge is the largest provider in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a Medicare- and Medicaid-funded service designed to meet all the healthcare needs of frail seniors while keeping them out of nursing homes.

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw Shreds 'Idiot' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene As Feud Escalates

    The two Republican lawmakers have had an increasingly testy relationship.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Double in 2022

    Here's why they picked Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET), ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI), and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP). ChemoCentryx launched the drug shortly after receiving approval in the U.S. Tavneos is also approved for use in Japan.

  • Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

    A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn't make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places. People might mistakenly think the COVID-19 vaccines will completely block infection, but the shots are mainly designed to prevent severe illness, says Louis Mansky, a virus researcher at the University of Minnesota.

  • Omicron is particularly dangerous for the unvaccinated, doctor says

    Dr. Suzanne Judd, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health Epidemiologist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine concerns of future COVID-19 variants, Omicron's effects on both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the CDC's latest isolation guidelines, Dr. Fauci's most recent comments on the pandemic, and the current variant's mutations.

  • Signs Omicron is in Your Body Now, Say Experts

    The U.S. is experiencing what's been described as a "tidal wave" of COVID-19 infections, as the super-contagious Delta and Omicron variants overlap on these shores. Delta is considered twice as transmissible as the first version of COVID, and Omicron is considered twice as infectious as that. Naturally, you're probably wondering which symptoms to look for that indicate an Omicron infection. That can be a tricky process. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others,