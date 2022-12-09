Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage

Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds

Featured Image for Positive Physicians Insurance Company

Featured Image for Positive Physicians Insurance Company

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positive Physicians Insurance Company ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured physicians and healthcare providers with competitively priced and broader coverage options. Positive is delighted to offer Coalition's active approach to cyber security to its insureds.

"Coalition is a globally recognized provider of Cyber Insurance that delivers a progressive platform that uses Active Risk Assessment, Active Protection, and Active Response to alter how healthcare professionals manage cyber threats. Coalition's advanced technology allows businesses to reduce digital risk by monitoring and responding to digital risks 24/7, making Cyber Insurance in the MPL Industry no longer a reactive coverage," said Positive CEO Michael Roque. "This is yet another partnership cementing our vow to identify and incorporate Insurtech solutions that will reshape how the MPL Industry transacts business."

Founded in 2002, Positive provides medical malpractice insurance coverage for physicians, medical staff, and medical groups. "Cyber Insurance is often an afterthought in the MPL space, with coverage only triggering when an adverse event occurs. But as digital risk increases and evolves, so must the coverage available for healthcare providers. Coalition actively provides ongoing protection and services. This partnership gives our insureds access to affordable enhanced coverage options that will significantly help mitigate the digital risks they face daily," Roque said.

Founded in 2017, Coalition provides a new integrated approach for companies to manage cyber risk. Coalition's Active Insurance offering provides small and midsize companies with cyber security tools, active monitoring, and anytime access to digital forensics and incident response services, combined with insurance coverage provided by well-known insurance carriers.

Story continues

About Positive Physicians Insurance Company

Positive Physicians Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania-domiciled company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. The Company underwrites medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. Positive Physicians Insurance Company offers claims-made coverage, claims-made plus, occurrence-based policies, as well as tail coverage in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, Michigan, Florida, Texas, and Georgia. For more information, please visit www.positivephysicians.com.

Contact Information:

Shaun Fisher

SVP of Marketing & Business Development

sfisher@positivephysicians.com

610-644-5262



Related Files

Coalition Press Release - Final.docx

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



