U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,703.00
    -64.75 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,067.00
    -458.00 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,358.75
    -218.50 (-1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,663.40
    -30.00 (-1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    -5.82 (-5.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.70
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.44 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.25
    +0.22 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    -0.0093 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2690
    -0.3880 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,152.92
    -1,000.11 (-4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.22
    -11.85 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,067.93
    -84.12 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Positive profit warning: NoHo Partners Plc to increase its profit guidance for 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NoHo Partners Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NOHO.HE
NoHo Partners Oyj
NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Plc

INSIDE INFORMATION 22 JUNE 2022 at 9:45 a.m.

Positive profit warning: NoHo Partners Plc to increase its profit guidance for 2022

NoHo Partners Plc is updating its outlook and increasing its guidance for EBIT margin of the restaurant business in 2022.

“We estimate that the full-year EBIT margin of the restaurant business will exceed 8 %, supported by better-than-expected earnings development in the spring and early summer and compensation decisions confirmed by the Finnish, Norwegian and Danish governments for the first half of the year,” says NoHo Partners’ CEO Aku Vikström.

New profit guidance (as of 22 June 2022):

NoHo Partners estimates that, during the financial period 2022, it will achieve total turnover of approximately MEUR 300 and an EBIT margin of over 8 % in the restaurant business.

The Group’s long-term guidance remains unchanged: The Group aims to achieve turnover of approximately MEUR 400 and an EBIT margin of approximately 10 % during 2024. The company aims for the ratio of net debt to operational EBITDA, adjusted for IFRS 16 lease liability, to be under 3 and for dividends to be paid during the strategy period 2022–2024.

Previous profit guidance (as of 10 May 2022):

NoHo Partners estimates that, during the financial period 2022, it will achieve total turnover of approximately MEUR 300 and an EBIT margin of approximately 7 % in the restaurant business.

The Group aims to achieve turnover of approximately MEUR 400 and an EBIT margin of approximately 10 % during 2024. The company aims for the ratio of net debt to operational EBITDA, adjusted for IFRS 16 lease liability, to be under 3 and for dividends to be paid during the strategy period 2022–2024. The Group will update the estimate for the next financial period on an annual basis in conjunction with the publication of the financial statements release. The company will also provide monthly reports on the development of its business during the second quarter of 2022.

Additional information:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 011 1989
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cocks & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Bitcoin Sinks Again as Risk-Off Mood Returns on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin resumed a fall on Wednesday, moving in tandem with weakening stocks amid mounting concerns about a global recession. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyThe largest cryptocurrency declined as mu

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter De

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Does This; Bitcoin Battles Back

    The Dow Jones rallied as stocks struck back. Tesla spiked even as Elon Musk issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced. Apple stock rose.

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Two Tesla Rivals Near Buy Points

    Here are June's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China ends Covid lockdowns and offers new EV subsidies. Two are near buy points.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • GE opens claims process to compensate harmed investors

    General Electric Co. said Tuesday that it has opened the claims process for the GE Fair Fund, which was established to compensate investors "harmed" by GE's failure to disclose "material" information related to the power and insurance businesses. The industrial conglomerate said the Fund was established by the Securities and Exchange Commission to distribute $200 million in civil penalties GE paid to the SEC. The Fund will compensate certain investors who bought GE stock between Oct. 16, 2015 an

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Bankrupt Revlon’s Surge Draws Retail Investors as Trading Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors dashed into Revlon Inc. again on Tuesday as a stronger appetite for risky assets led to a more than 30-fold jump in trading for the bankrupt cosmetics giant. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed the Market

  • Inflation hits fresh 40-year high of 9.1pc - live updates

    Nuclear start-up seeks to turn Britain waste plutonium into clean energy Pensions to surge by 10pc as workers told to accept a pay cut FTSE 100 slumps 1.3pc as inflation rises again Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The US recession is here, and central banks are still fighting the last war Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • NIO Stock Is a Cautionary Tale for Tesla Shareholders

    Tesla investors should pay close attention to what's happened to NIO stock over the past few quarters.

  • Primark to trial click and collect as shop sales rebound

    Budget chain previously said it did not need online business.

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.