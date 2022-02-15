U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.25
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,401.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,265.75
    +12.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.20
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.57
    -0.89 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.90
    +9.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3500
    -0.2000 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,674.36
    +1,460.72 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.43
    +44.22 (+4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Positive Results for Lipid inCode® in NHS Clinical Study

GENinCode Plc
·3 min read
Image
Image

Lipid inCode® offers greater diagnostic information for hypercholesterolemia sufferers over current NHS standard

Featured Image for GENinCode Plc

Featured Image for GENinCode Plc
Featured Image for GENinCode Plc

OXFORD, England, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GENinCode Plc (AIM: GENI), the predictive genetics company focused on the prevention of cardiovascular disease, announces the successful completion of its NHS clinical study and positive results for its Lipid inCode® test ("Lipid inCode®") for hypercholesterolemia (high levels of cholesterol), including Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH), undertaken at Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals ("RB&H"), recently merged with Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust ("GSTT") the largest specialist heart and lung centre in the UK.

The peer-reviewed study, which has been published in Global Cardiology Science and Practice, involved DNA samples from 40 index cases who had been referred for FH testing in an ISO15189-accredited NHS genetic screening service. These samples were then retrospectively tested using the Lipid inCode® assay with the results compared with those from the initial NHS testing.

The positive results showed an "absolute concordance in variant detection between both diagnostic tests for monogenic and polygenic FH, the only difference being in the interpretation and classification of DNA variants based on ACMG guidelines, which did not differ by more than one classification class." The Lipid inCode® test was "equivalent to the NHS test in providing comprehensive genetic analysis that included the assessment of both monogenic (FH) and polygenic determinants of blood cholesterol and including a pharmacogenomic assessment of predisposition to statin-related myopathy".

The study concluded that "the Lipid inCode® diagnostic test can be undertaken with rapid turnaround and gave the same results as those reported by standard NHS genetic laboratory testing." This is expected to increase diagnostic efficiency and support timely clinical management. Furthermore, the study found that Lipid inCode® offers additional genetic information such as a polygenic risk score (PRS) for hypercholesterolemia, pharmacogenomic testing for statin intolerance, and genetic predisposition to raised Lp(a), an important independent cardiovascular risk factor. Lipid inCode® also provides a coronary Genetic Risk Score that indicates the genetic contribution to an individual's overall risk of future coronary heart disease events, based on the genetic variants analysed.

In the UK, around 7.6m people are living with heart and circulatory disease causing 25% of all deaths annually in the UK. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) can be reduced by diagnosing and treating individuals at risk, and the NHS 10 Year Plan (2019) sets out significant ambitions to address the prevention of CVD, including identifying individuals with hypercholesterolemia and particularly those with FH. Lipid inCode offers genetic testing for the causes of high cholesterol, with rapid results and a comprehensive report to clinicians. Lipid inCode® will be offered at a reduced cost to the NHS to help support the NHS meet its declared ambition to detect 25% of people with FH by 2024.

Familial Hypercholesterolemia is an inherited monogenic condition that affects an individual's ability to regulate and remove cholesterol from their blood. FH affects approximately 1 in 250 people in the UK population and globally. The NHS Long Term Plan sets out to expand access to genetic testing for FH, which causes early heart attacks and sudden cardiac death. Individuals suffering with FH have a higher risk of heart disease and death at a younger age. For individuals suffering with FH, it is important to lower their cholesterol to healthy levels as early as possible, often requiring medicines such as statins or more aggressive treatment to help better control cholesterol levels.

GENinCode specialises in polygenic assessment to identify those at risk of developing CVD, with the aim of preventing future cardiovascular events. CVD is a broad disease classification that encompasses conditions such as coronary artery disease (causing angina, heart attacks, heart failure), cerebrovascular disease (causing stroke, and some dementia), peripheral vascular disease (causing limb ischemia, and some chronic kidney disease) and venous thromboembolism. CVD is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide, accounting for one in every four deaths in the United States. According to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), by 2030, the global cost of CVD is set to rise to US$1,044 billion, from approximately US$863 billion in 2010, and is both a major health issue and global economic burden.

'Evaluation of a novel rapid genomic test including polygenic risk scores for the diagnosis and management of familial hypercholesterolaemia' by Neves, E. et al. Global Cardiology Science & Practice, No 4 (2021), DOI: 10.21542/gcsp.2021.31, https://globalcardiologyscienceandpractice.com/index.php/gcsp/article/view/545

For more information visit www.genincode.com

or email info@genincode.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Most People are Getting Heart Attacks This Way, Experts Say

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and every year 805,000 people have a heart attack–that's one person every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are many reasons why people have a heart attack, but Dr. Jeffrey Dlott, Medical Director, QuestDirect explains to Eat This, Not That! Health, what the main causes are and how to help prevent a heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Si

  • Virus Experts Just Gave This New Warning to Fully Vaccinated People

    Over the last week, states across the U.S. have started loosening COVID restrictions in response to a rapidly improving COVID situation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases have dropped by 42.8 percent in the last week, while new virus-related hospitalizations are down by 35.4 percent. But while mask requirements are ending and vaccine mandates are being removed in certain places, the federal government and the CDC have not yet given their ble

  • Virus Symptoms Doctors Warn About Now

    While Omicron cases are declining in some states and restrictions have eased in a few places, the virus continues to rage across the U.S., infecting thousands of people daily. Dr. Janice Johnston, MD, Chief Medical Officer&Co-Founder of Redirect Health explains why the surge hasn't peaked nationwide just yet. "The speed at which Omicron is spreading has caused the largest surge we have seen since the pandemic started, so it's infecting a much larger part of the population all at once. It remains

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Food Poisoning

    Anyone who's had food poisoning knows that sick to your stomach nauseous feeling that seems like it's never ending. While it usually passes in a few days, food poisoning can make you violently ill and cause some serious misery before it's over. 48 million people get food poisoning a year—that's 1 in 6 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 3,000 people die each year from foodborne diseases. The symptoms can be similar to a stomach bug or flu, but Eat This, Not T

  • Dementia, Alzheimer's and the role of cardiovascular risk factors | Mahoney

    Scientists are still exploring the causes of dementia, but unhealthy arteries are thought to play a role in both heart disease and cognitive problems.

  • Never Put Meat in the Fridge Without Doing This First, CDC Warns

    Meat lovers know that meat can be a pricey purchase. In fact, the cost of meat, poultry, and fish all rose nearly 12 percent last year, according to the U.S. Consumer Price Index. Fortunately, most cooked meats can be stored as leftovers and transformed into a number of new meals, from comforting casseroles to hearty soups—but that's only if they're stored safely. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in order for meat in your fridge to be safe to consume, you have t

  • If You Notice This While Resting Your Feet, Get Your Heart Checked

    Most people associate heart problems with chest pain, but experts say that your heart health can be a whole body issue. When your circulatory system suffers as the result of a heart health problem it can affect body parts as far away as your feet. In fact, there's one particular foot symptom that you may notice when you're at rest, and experts say that if it happens to you, it's time to get your heart screened for peripheral artery disease. Read on to learn which foot symptom could spell heart t

  • Secret Health Tricks for People Over 60, Say Doctors

    The fundamentals of good health are pretty basic, experts say, and they remain so as you age. But science is constantly uncovering evidence that certain habits can reduce the effects of aging and increase longevity. These are some health tricks you may not associate with aging well (but should, experts say). Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Even After a Negative Test. 1 Just 10 Minutes of Exercise Could

  • Would you like to save a life? Have a heart and learn CPR

    Guest columnist and interventional cardiologist Michael Babcock, MD, discusses the benefits of CPR, cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

  • Science Says Here's How to Lose Abdominal Fat

    Abdominal fat—also known as visceral fat—is body fat stored deep under the muscle in the abdomen, surrounding organs such as your liver, intestines, and stomach. Abdominal fat is particularly dangerous as it's linked to a variety of health issues including diabetes and heart disease. Women with a waist measurement of over 35 inches and men who measure over 40 inches are at risk for health problems from abdominal fat—so if that's you, read on to find out how to reduce belly fat, according to the

  • When it comes to family health, be the one to set the example

    As we focus on heart health for the month of February, remember that the key to fighting cardiovascular disease is a healthy diet and active lifestyle.

  • Here's How Long COVID is Contagious

    Many states are dropping their mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to fall, but that doesn't mean the virus is no longer dangerous. The Delta and Omicron variants are still highly contagious and should be taken seriously. Here's how long COVID is contagious, and how to protect yourself and others from it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Even After a Negative Test. 1 Quarantine If You Get COVID-19 COVID-19 is contag

  • Viewpoint: Caring for someone with dementia? Help is available

    There are multiple resources available to help Oklahomans who are caring for someone with dementia.

  • The Health Secrets of the Healthiest People on the Planet

    The world's Blue Zones are five regions with the world's highest concentrations of people who've lived to age 100 and beyond. They are Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; Sardinia, Italy; Loma Linda, California; and Okinawa, Japan. Their residents don't only live longer, they're in excellent health. For years, scientists have studied these populations, analyzing their habits in detail to glean the secrets to health, happiness, and longevity. Here are five key discoveries. Read on to find out mor

  • The #1 Best Juice to Slow Aging, Says Dietitian

    Sometimes having a busy schedule can keep you from eating a well-balanced diet with a variety of foods. But drinking fresh, natural juice can be a great way to pack in some much-needed nutrients when you're in a hurry or always on the go.Nevertheless, getting a variety of vitamins and nutrients on a daily basis becomes even more important as you age, because your body undergoes many different changes.With this in mind, we talked with our medical expert board member Laura Burak, MS, RD, author of

  • If You Feel This in Your Feet, Your Heart Attack Risk Skyrockets

    Every 36 seconds, someone dies from cardiovascular disease in America, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This comes to roughly 660,000 heart-related deaths per year, making heart disease accountable for one in every four mortalities. Yet despite its pervasiveness, many of us would still fail to recognize the signs of a serious heart problem—especially in its earlier stages. Now, experts are sounding the alarm about one particular heart health symptom, which they say y

  • The #1 Snack to Eat When You're Sick, According to a Dietitian

    This hydrating and nutritious snack is a great option when you’re feeling under the weather.

  • How to exercise safely after you’ve had Covid

    I spent the first two weeks of January in bed, self-isolating in my room because I had tested positive for Covid. On day 11, I pulled on my trainers and decided to celebrate my new-found freedom with a jog around my local park.

  • UK Execs Fighting To Improve Mental Health In Film Talk Changes Since Covid: “People Have Been Given The Bravery To Express How They’re Feeling”

    Two key players fighting to improve mental health in the UK film industry have spotlighted the improvements that have taken place since the pandemic started. Rebecca Day, a Psychologist and Producer of 2018 feature Becoming Animal, said she contributed to more panels within one month of the first lockdown than in the previous two years […]