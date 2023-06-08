Positive Sentiment Still Eludes AYO Technology Solutions Limited (JSE:AYO) Following 36% Share Price Slump

AYO Technology Solutions Limited (JSE:AYO) shares have had a horrible month, losing 36% after a relatively good period beforehand. Looking back over the past twelve months the stock has been a solid performer regardless, with a gain of 11%.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, AYO Technology Solutions may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of -2.8x, since almost half of all companies in South Africa have P/E ratios greater than 9x and even P/E's higher than 14x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at AYO Technology Solutions over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is AYO Technology Solutions' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, AYO Technology Solutions would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 45%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for contraction of 2.2% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

In light of this, it's quite peculiar that AYO Technology Solutions' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader market.

The Bottom Line On AYO Technology Solutions' P/E

Shares in AYO Technology Solutions have plummeted and its P/E is now low enough to touch the ground. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of AYO Technology Solutions revealed its growing earnings over the medium-term aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to shrink. We think potential risks might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio and share price. One major risk is whether its earnings trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough market conditions. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because this relative performance should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with AYO Technology Solutions (at least 3 which are a bit unpleasant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

