Positive Sentiment Still Eludes Figtree Holdings Limited (Catalist:5F4) Following 44% Share Price Slump

Figtree Holdings Limited (Catalist:5F4) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 44% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 44% share price drop.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Figtree Holdings' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S in Singapore's Construction industry is similar at about 0.4x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

See our latest analysis for Figtree Holdings

How Figtree Holdings Has Been Performing

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Figtree Holdings as its revenue has been rising very briskly. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to taper off, which has kept the P/S from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Figtree Holdings will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Figtree Holdings?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Figtree Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 55%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 266% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 17% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

Story continues

With this information, we find it interesting that Figtree Holdings is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Figtree Holdings' P/S

Figtree Holdings' plummeting stock price has brought its P/S back to a similar region as the rest of the industry. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Figtree Holdings currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching this positive performance. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to see the likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

Plus, you should also learn about these 3 warning signs we've spotted with Figtree Holdings.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.