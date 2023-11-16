Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Turners Automotive Group Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Turners Automotive Group Limited's (NZSE:TRA) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Turners Automotive Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director John Roberts made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$100k worth of shares at a price of NZ$3.58 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of NZ$4.25. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Turners Automotive Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Turners Automotive Group insiders own about NZ$61m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Turners Automotive Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Turners Automotive Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Turners Automotive Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Turners Automotive Group (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

