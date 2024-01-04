Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Aspen Group Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Aspen Group's (ASX:APZ) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aspen Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Clive Appleton bought AU$90k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.80 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.68 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Aspen Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:APZ Insider Trading Volume January 4th 2024

Have Aspen Group Insiders Traded Recently?

Joint CEO & Executive Director John Carter bought just AU$5.7k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Aspen Group insiders own 11% of the company, worth about AU$33m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aspen Group Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Aspen Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Aspen Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

