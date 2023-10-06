Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Savannah Goldfields Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Savannah Goldfields Limited (ASX:SVG), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Savannah Goldfields Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Stephen Bizzell for AU$100k worth of shares, at about AU$0.15 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.063 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Savannah Goldfields insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Savannah Goldfields Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Savannah Goldfields insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Executive Chairman Stephen Bizzell bought AU$100k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Savannah Goldfields Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 18% of Savannah Goldfields shares, worth about AU$2.3m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Savannah Goldfields Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Savannah Goldfields we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Savannah Goldfields. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Savannah Goldfields has 5 warning signs (3 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

