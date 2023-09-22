Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Ascendis Health Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Ascendis Health Limited (JSE:ASC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Ascendis Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director A. Neethling made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for R3.9m worth of shares at a price of R0.68 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is R0.68. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Ascendis Health insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Ascendis Health insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Ascendis Health Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Ascendis Health. CEO & Director A. Neethling purchased R337k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 19% of Ascendis Health shares, worth about R80m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Ascendis Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Ascendis Health we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Ascendis Health has 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

