Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Speedy Hire Stock \

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Speedy Hire Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior Independent Director David N. Garman bought UK£108k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.43 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.33). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Speedy Hire insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Speedy Hire

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our information indicates that Speedy Hire insiders own about UK£519k worth of shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Speedy Hire Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Speedy Hire shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Speedy Hire insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Speedy Hire and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

