Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Omega Diagnostics Group Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Omega Diagnostics Group PLC's (LON:ODX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Omega Diagnostics Group

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

While Omega Diagnostics Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Omega Diagnostics Group Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Insiders bought just UK£3.6k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£171k worth of Omega Diagnostics Group stock, about 2.6% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Omega Diagnostics Group Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Omega Diagnostics Group insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Omega Diagnostics Group (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

