Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy H&T Group Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in H&T Group plc's (LON:HAT) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At H&T Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Christopher Gillespie for UK£107k worth of shares, at about UK£4.28 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£4.71. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the H&T Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

H&T Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£647k worth of H&T Group shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About H&T Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded H&T Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think H&T Group insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing H&T Group. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for H&T Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

