Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy SolGold Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

SolGold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director James Clare bought UK£163k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.16 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£0.16 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months SolGold insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. SolGold insiders own about UK£13m worth of shares. That equates to 2.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The SolGold Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded SolGold shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in SolGold and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for SolGold (2 don't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

