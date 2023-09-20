Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Anpario Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Anpario plc (LON:ANP), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Anpario

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Richard Edwards bought UK£51k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.03 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£2.45), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£113k for 47.11k shares. But they sold 2.06k shares for UK£4.4k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Anpario insiders. They paid about UK£2.39 on average. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Anpario

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Anpario insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about UK£942k. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Anpario Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Anpario insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Anpario stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Anpario (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

