Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Vivoryon Therapeutics Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (AMS:VVY), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vivoryon Therapeutics

The Chairman of the Management Board Frank Weber made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €158k worth of shares at a price of €7.90 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being €0.47). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 35.95k shares for €294k. But they sold 3.87k shares for €7.7k. Overall, Vivoryon Therapeutics insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Vivoryon Therapeutics Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Vivoryon Therapeutics, over the last three months. Chief Business Officer Michael Schaeffer sold just €7.7k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Does Vivoryon Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 10% of Vivoryon Therapeutics shares, worth about €1.2m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vivoryon Therapeutics Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Vivoryon Therapeutics insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Vivoryon Therapeutics (including 2 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

