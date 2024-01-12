Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Deltex Medical Group Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Deltex Medical Group plc (LON:DEMG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Deltex Medical Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Mark Bradshaw bought UK£125k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.002 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.0017 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Deltex Medical Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:DEMG Insider Trading Volume January 12th 2024

Does Deltex Medical Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Deltex Medical Group insiders own about UK£680k worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Deltex Medical Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Deltex Medical Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Deltex Medical Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Deltex Medical Group (including 3 which can't be ignored).

