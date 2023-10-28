Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Public Policy Holding Company Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.'s (LON:PPHC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Public Policy Holding Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CFO & Director Roeland Jozef Smits made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£76k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.37 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£1.13. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Public Policy Holding Company insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Public Policy Holding Company Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Public Policy Holding Company over the last quarter. Independent Non-Executive Chair Simon Philip Lee shelled out UK£10k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Public Policy Holding Company

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Public Policy Holding Company insiders own about UK£56m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Public Policy Holding Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Public Policy Holding Company insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Public Policy Holding Company (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

