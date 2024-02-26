Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Zeda Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Zeda Limited's (JSE:ZZD) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zeda

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Ramasela Ganda for R1.2m worth of shares, at about R12.51 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than R11.85 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 151.59k shares for R1.9m. On the other hand they divested 43.56k shares, for R550k. In total, Zeda insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Zeda Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Zeda. Prescribed Officer Litha Nkombisa divested only R550k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership Of Zeda

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Zeda, though insiders do hold about R11m worth of shares. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Zeda Insiders?

An insider sold Zeda shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Zeda and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

