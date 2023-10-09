Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Genuit Group Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Genuit Group plc's (LON:GEN) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Genuit Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non Executive Chair Kevin Boyd bought UK£100k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.51 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£3.17. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Genuit Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Genuit Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Genuit Group insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non Executive Chair Kevin Boyd purchased UK£20k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Genuit Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£942k worth of Genuit Group stock, about 0.1% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Genuit Group Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Genuit Group insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Genuit Group. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Genuit Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

