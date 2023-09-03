Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Longboat Energy Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Longboat Energy plc's (LON:LBE) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Longboat Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Helge Hammer for UK£64k worth of shares, at about UK£0.27 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.25). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Longboat Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Longboat Energy Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Longboat Energy insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£76k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 13% of Longboat Energy shares, worth about UK£1.9m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Longboat Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Longboat Energy stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Longboat Energy is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

