Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Central Pacific Financial Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Central Pacific Financial

The Independent Director Christine H. Camp made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$188k worth of shares at a price of US$14.84 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$19.22. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$197k for 13.75k shares. On the other hand they divested 596.00 shares, for US$14k. In total, Central Pacific Financial insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Central Pacific Financial insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 2.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Central Pacific Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Central Pacific Financial insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Central Pacific Financial and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Central Pacific Financial and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

