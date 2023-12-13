Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy VerticalScope Holdings Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in VerticalScope Holdings Inc.'s (TSE:FORA) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At VerticalScope Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Robert Laidlaw for CA$366k worth of shares, at about CA$3.33 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$4.80), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 115.35k shares worth CA$388k. But they sold 51.00k shares for CA$305k. In total, VerticalScope Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of VerticalScope Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests VerticalScope Holdings insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about CA$1.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The VerticalScope Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more VerticalScope Holdings stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for VerticalScope Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

