Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy TPG RE Finance Trust Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

TPG RE Finance Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Deborah Ginsberg for US$99k worth of shares, at about US$7.19 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.08 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months TPG RE Finance Trust insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does TPG RE Finance Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. TPG RE Finance Trust insiders own about US$15m worth of shares. That equates to 3.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TPG RE Finance Trust Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded TPG RE Finance Trust shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think TPG RE Finance Trust insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for TPG RE Finance Trust you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

