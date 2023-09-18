Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Carlin Gold Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Carlin Gold Corporation's (CVE:CGD) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Carlin Gold

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Kent Livingstone for CA$242k worth of shares, at about CA$0.15 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.18. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Carlin Gold insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Carlin Gold Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Carlin Gold insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought CA$483k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Carlin Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 32% of Carlin Gold shares, worth about CA$1.1m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Carlin Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Carlin Gold insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Carlin Gold. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Carlin Gold.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

