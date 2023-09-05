Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Cidara Therapeutics Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cidara Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Jeffrey Stein bought US$52k worth of shares at a price of US$1.04 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.79. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$109k for 110.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 90.39k shares, for US$90k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Cidara Therapeutics insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Cidara Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Cidara Therapeutics. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$58k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Cidara Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Cidara Therapeutics insiders have about 3.8% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.7m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Cidara Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Cidara Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Cidara Therapeutics and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

