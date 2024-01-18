Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy First Commonwealth Financial Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Commonwealth Financial

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Thomas Price for US$183k worth of shares, at about US$13.87 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$14.24 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the First Commonwealth Financial insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 29.11k shares for US$391k. But insiders sold 8.44k shares worth US$110k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by First Commonwealth Financial insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At First Commonwealth Financial Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at First Commonwealth Financial. In total, insiders dumped US$110k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.9% of First Commonwealth Financial shares, worth about US$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Commonwealth Financial Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought First Commonwealth Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for First Commonwealth Financial you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

