Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Andean Precious Metals Stock \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Andean Precious Metals Corp.'s (CVE:APM) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Andean Precious Metals

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Andean Precious Metals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Peter Gundy bought CA$127k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.93 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.72. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Andean Precious Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about CA$0.44. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Andean Precious Metals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Andean Precious Metals insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$83k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Andean Precious Metals insiders own 66% of the company, currently worth about CA$75m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Andean Precious Metals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Andean Precious Metals. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Andean Precious Metals. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Andean Precious Metals you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here