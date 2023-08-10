Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy OptimizeRx Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in OptimizeRx Corporation's (NASDAQ:OPRX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

OptimizeRx Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director William Febbo bought US$251k worth of shares at a price of US$16.18 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.93). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months OptimizeRx insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.3% of OptimizeRx shares, worth about US$9.6m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OptimizeRx Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if OptimizeRx insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that OptimizeRx has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

