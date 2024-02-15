Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Movella Holdings Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Movella Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MVLA) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Movella Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Financial Officer Stephen Smith made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$101k worth of shares at a price of US$1.65 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.33. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Movella Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$1.22 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$451k worth of Movella Holdings stock, about 2.6% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Movella Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Movella Holdings stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Movella Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

