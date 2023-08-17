Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Caldwell Partners International Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Caldwell Partners International

Notably, that recent purchase by David Windley is the biggest insider purchase of Caldwell Partners International shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$1.01. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Caldwell Partners International insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Caldwell Partners International Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Caldwell Partners International insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$582k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Caldwell Partners International

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Caldwell Partners International insiders own about CA$6.2m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Caldwell Partners International Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Caldwell Partners International we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Caldwell Partners International has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

