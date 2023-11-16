Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Virgin Wines UK Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Virgin Wines UK Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Jeremy Wright for UK£97k worth of shares, at about UK£0.45 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.36). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Virgin Wines UK insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Virgin Wines UK Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Virgin Wines UK. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£147k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Virgin Wines UK Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 17% of Virgin Wines UK shares, worth about UK£3.5m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Virgin Wines UK Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Virgin Wines UK we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Virgin Wines UK (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

