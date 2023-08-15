Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Energy Services of America Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ:ESOA), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Energy Services of America Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman of the Board, Marshall Reynolds, sold US$56k worth of shares at a price of US$2.74 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$3.01). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 1.2% of Marshall Reynolds's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 50.77k shares worth US$142k. On the other hand they divested 26.70k shares, for US$74k. In total, Energy Services of America insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Energy Services of America Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Energy Services of America. Insiders bought US$8.5k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Energy Services of America Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Energy Services of America insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about US$21m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Energy Services of America Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Energy Services of America insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Energy Services of America is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

