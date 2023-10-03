Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy CTO Realty Growth Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in CTO Realty Growth, Inc.'s (NYSE:CTO) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for CTO Realty Growth

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CTO Realty Growth

Notably, that recent purchase by John Albright is the biggest insider purchase of CTO Realty Growth shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$15.93). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months CTO Realty Growth insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders At CTO Realty Growth Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at CTO Realty Growth. Specifically, President John Albright bought US$144k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of CTO Realty Growth

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of CTO Realty Growth shares, worth about US$39m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The CTO Realty Growth Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in CTO Realty Growth shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CTO Realty Growth. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for CTO Realty Growth (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

Of course CTO Realty Growth may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.