Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy American Superconductor Stock \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Superconductor

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Daniel McGahn bought US$87k worth of shares at a price of US$3.49 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$4.28. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

American Superconductor insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does American Superconductor Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that American Superconductor insiders own 4.9% of the company, worth about US$6.2m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Superconductor Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded American Superconductor shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more American Superconductor stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that American Superconductor has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

