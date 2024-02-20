Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy ReVolve Renewable Power Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in ReVolve Renewable Power Corp.'s (CVE:REVV) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

ReVolve Renewable Power Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co Founder & Director Joseph O’Farrell bought CA$100k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.28 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.33. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While ReVolve Renewable Power insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 40% of ReVolve Renewable Power shares, worth about CA$8.2m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The ReVolve Renewable Power Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no ReVolve Renewable Power insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in ReVolve Renewable Power and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in ReVolve Renewable Power.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

