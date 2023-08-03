Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Givex Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Givex Corp. (TSE:GIVX), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Givex

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Marc Ladouceur bought CA$286k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.44 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Marc Ladouceur was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$513k for 1.06m shares. But insiders sold 121.00k shares worth CA$61k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Givex insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Givex Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Givex insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$104k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Givex Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Givex insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about CA$1.7m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Givex Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Givex stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Givex has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

