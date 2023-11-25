Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Design Therapeutics Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Design Therapeutics

The Independent Director Rodney Lappe made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$119k worth of shares at a price of US$7.96 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.22. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Design Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$4.67. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Design Therapeutics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Design Therapeutics insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$77k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Design Therapeutics

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Design Therapeutics insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Design Therapeutics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Design Therapeutics we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Design Therapeutics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

